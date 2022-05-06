Celebrate the home — and the heart of the home — this Mother’s Day. These cozy, comforting gifts are perfect for moms who are homebodies. All can be found at stores in the Seattle area for last-minute shopping.

Well Kept Soaking Salts: Encourage some self-care with this epsom salt blend out of Vancouver, B.C. $24 at Nordstrom Mother’s Day Pop-In

Rex Design Handmade Striped Stoneware Vase: These wheel-thrown vases are as unique and elegant as her, and are available in three sizes. $78–$98 at Nordstrom Mother’s Day Pop-In

Seattle Chocolate You are Sunshine Gift Set: A truffle bar, bag of truffles and a fun white-chocolate lollipop, all in smile-inducing packaging, will add a sweet moment to her day. $40 at select Fred Meyer and Bartell Drugs locations

Lu & Oly Flowerhead Rosé Wine: A beautiful label enhances this tasty full-bodied rosé from the local Mark Ryan winery. $21 at PCC

Teva ReEmber Slip-Ons: Perfect for work-from-home days and dreaming of summer campsites, these slip-ons can be worn with the back up or down, and come in fun, fashionable colors. $75 at REI