With no clear date in sight for a return to the court, Los Angeles Lakers big man Anthony Davis is turning his attention to business away from the game. The seven-time all-star has listed his sprawling estate in the Westlake Village area of L.A. for $7.995 million.

The contemporary Mediterranean mansion sits behind gates with a guesthouse and a $1-million infinity-edge swimming pool complete with dual waterslides, a baja deck and a spa. But perhaps even more impressive: an attached basketball gymnasium featuring its own viewing box.

Custom-built in 1996 and later expanded, the roughly 16,000-square-foot house features a two-story entry with a curved staircase, a wood-paneled office and a movie theater. The kitchen is equipped with two islands. There are five bedrooms and seven bathrooms including a multi-room master suite.

The 2.33-acre property has panoramic views encompassing the surrounding mountains and golf course. A five-car garage, motor court and an extensive solar-power system complete the site.

Davis, 27, was averaging 26.7 points, 9.4 rebounds and 2.4 blocks in 55 games for L.A. before the NBA went on hiatus in March due to concerns about the novel coronavirus.

He bought the estate two years ago for $7.479 million, public records show.