A piece of Kobe Bryant history has surfaced for sale in the suburbs of Philadelphia. His childhood home, where the late NBA legend lived as he gained national recognition on the court at Lower Merion High School, is on the market for $899,900.

The Colonial-style home still features his original metal basketball hoop beside the driveway, according to the listing agent.

Bryant’s father, NBA veteran Joe Bryant, sold the property for $510,000 in 2008, and this is the first time it’s been on the market since. The 1950s home is located in Wynnewood, an affluent suburb a few miles west of Philadelphia. Spanning 3,400 square feet, it holds five bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms across two stories.

Flower beds and brick accents touch up the exterior, and inside, crown molding rings living spaces such as a chandelier-topped dining area, kitchen with a breakfast bar and family room with paneled walls and a fireplace.

Retro blue, green and crimson carpet lines the bedrooms, and downstairs, the den tacks on a fireplace. Outside, a stone patio descends to the grassy yard.

Bryant, who died earlier this year at 41, is regarded as one of the greatest basketball players in NBA history. He spent his entire 20-year career with the Los Angeles Lakers, notching five NBA championships, 18 All-Star appearances, two scoring titles and a most valuable player award.