Q: We plan to do an extensive remodeling job in our bathroom. Also, I’m tired of waiting for what seems like a long time for the shower water to get hot before I can jump in. Is there a way we can address this problem during the renovation?

A: One popular solution for this common issue is a hot water recirculating system. Typically used in commercial settings, there is also a professionally-installed, residential version available.

With a hot water recirculating system, a controlled piping loop is installed that connects the water heater to the bathroom area, per local codes. If you’re doing an extensive remodel of the bathroom and enough access to the hot water piping becomes available, you may be able to install this pump-powered solution.

Recirculating systems have feed and return lines from the water heater, with controls to keep the hot water moving closer to the bathroom plumbing fixtures. This way, hot water is close by and readily available for the tub, shower and sink. A hot water recirculating system may save some water as well.

Ed Del Grande is a master plumber, contractor and author. Send questions to eadelg@cs.com.