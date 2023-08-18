While kitchens are a hot spot to gather during parties today, most pre-1940s homeowners would have shuddered at welcoming guests into the cooking area. Kitchens were relegated to the back of the house, with the sights and smells of the cooking process hidden behind closed doors. Open concept living hit the mainstream in the 1950s and 1960s, according to home interiors publication The Spruce, with a strong reboot in the 1990s that is still going strong.

Open kitchens come with pros and cons — for instance, without some strategy, it’s easy for them to become cluttered, doing away with the very visual peace they are meant to impart. Whether you have an open kitchen or are thinking of creating one, you can keep it looking beautiful by keeping a few tips in mind.

Are open kitchens in or out?

There are many benefits to open floor plans — they feel spacious, improve traffic flow, sociability, offer multifunctional spaces and increase real estate value. According to Realtor.com, open-concept homes can appreciate up to 7.4% per year.

“Particularly in small homes, having the kitchen open to the rest of the house makes it so much more friendly and interactive,” says Allison Scheff, former Seattle Magazine food editor and founder of Distinctive Kitchens. Also, open kitchens take advantage of our instinct to gather where the food is.

However, it’s true having fewer walls makes spaces noisier, more expensive to construct, more difficult to heat and less private.

There’s also a bit of a backlash lately among style watchers. Forbes reported that the pandemic’s work-from-home-boost heightened our need for privacy as we shoehorned offices into dining rooms, closets and basements.

So, it’s a matter of priorities. But there are ways to make it work for you.

Coherent design

“It becomes a function of designing one whole space when you open the kitchen,” Scheff says.

Accordingly, carrying materials, colors and design themes throughout the space streamlines the look, and lets the eye glide across the space without stopping.

“It’s not that everything has to be matchy-matchy,” Scheff says, but it’s nice if you have some things that run through.” In one home she was consulting on, the homeowner had a dark green Chesterfield sofa, so she echoed that color in dining room curtains and a kitchen accent wall.

Both designers we spoke with prefer to create some visual division between spaces — whether in the form of an island, bar or a half-wall of cabinets.

“Having a little partition actually helps give a sense of interest to the space,” says kitchen designer Terence Tung of Wallingford’s Luna Kitchen and Bath. “I like spaces with a sense of division, but yet they are connected.”

Another way to lend continuity to the space is by disguising large appliances.

“Cabinet-front refrigerators and dishwashers help there be a continuous design without a visual break. It really cleans up the space,” Scheff says. “When you can afford to do that, I think it’s really worth doing.”

How open is right for you?

“Traffic flow is really important,” Tung says, noting that several entrances and at least one long wall without windows are ideal for an open kitchen.

Once folks are enjoying your kitchen, there are fewer places for dirty dishes, cleaning products, appliances, cookbooks and other cooking necessities to hide, however.

“The disadvantage is if somebody has a lifestyle of leaving things out that will be a problem,” Tung says. “Sometimes, for convenience, we leave things out. In an open concept kitchen, you literally have to keep the countertop clean.”

Depending on your habits and clutter tolerance, you may need to adjust your kitchen plans to give yourself some leeway.

With the proliferation of small appliances, from hand-blenders to milk frothers, juicers and dehydrators, Tung says designers are returning to a 1990s solution to corral clutter — the appliance garage, a cabinet with a vertical-lift door.

“It’s like throwing all your mess in the closet before you have a party,” Scheff says.

Planning for the appliance garage in the design makes for a seamless look.

“Oftentimes we’ll carry the countertop through the appliance garage — you’ll see this peek of marble and it’s so pretty,” she says.

Other hideaway options to consider are pullout pantry shelves and drawers for pot lids or pet food bowls.

What to leave out

It’s time to curate your stuff like an art gallery collector — especially if you have open shelves. Well-maintained open shelves above counters make an airy, dramatic showcase for treasured art, dishware or knickknacks, but they can also gather dust, cooking grease and look crowded.

Everyday glasses and dishware are great options for easy-to-reach open shelving because they’ll be rotated through the dishwasher regularly, writes Ayn-Monique Klahre for the kitchn.com. Seldom-used items, like glass cake stands, are fine too because even if they get dusty, you’ll have to only wash them once or twice a year. Wiping down surfaces regularly is a must to deter dust and grime.

Pro tip: glassware hung upside-down will gather less dust.

Ultimately, it’s your kitchen that you want to enjoy. Martha Stewart used to cover up logos of dishwashing liquid and soap, but maybe you’re fine with them. Do your sticker-covered water bottles need to be stashed or displayed with pride because you use them for daily bike rides? Decide on the balance of beauty and function that works for your life.

“In a cook’s kitchen, you can have your pots hanging behind your stove. Or, a person not that into cooking can put them away,” Scheff says. “Deciding what’s out and what people see can say a lot about who you are.”

A stylish blender or kettle can earn its space on the counter by adding a dash of élan or color. Dish towels, mats and décor can spice up your decorating palette. Dry goods canisters help blend away visual chaos of labels, too.

“There are ways to accessorize kitchen that add a lot of personality that are functional. Things can be functional and beautiful,” Scheff said.

By knowing your preferences, showcasing what you love and hiding what you don’t, keeping your kitchen organized and stylish will be an open-and-shut case.