Kathy Griffin is staging a sale in Bel-Air, California, putting her gated Mediterranean-style mansion on the market for $15.995 million. That’s about $5.5 million more than she paid for it four years ago.

The Emmy-winning comedian kept things mostly the same during her stay, as the 13,377-square-foot home features grand living spaces with dramatic beams, pocketing doors and a host of balconies. The largest of them hangs off the primary suite, spanning 1,100 square feet overlooking the surrounding mountains.

A gated driveway approaches the property, leading to a two-story entry with oval windows and wrought-iron accents. From there, arched doorways access common spaces such as a formal dining room, double-island kitchen and family room with a wet bar.

Other amenities include a bonus room, wine cellar, movie theater and office with a fireplace. Eight bedrooms and 12 bathrooms complete the elegant floor plan navigated by an elevator.

A covered patio lines the backside of the home, expanding to a pavilion with a lounge, dining area, lawn and 25,000-gallon infinity-edge pool. The property covers just over half an acre.

Griffin won a pair of Emmys for her Bravo reality show “Kathy Griffin: My Life on the D-List,” and her comedy albums have been nominated for multiple Grammys. She has released more than 20 stand-up specials dating back to the 1990s, including 2019’s “A Hell of a Story.”