Oscar-winning director James Cameron is eyeing a blockbuster sale in Malibu. His prized compound, a collection of two mansions that he’s owned for decades, has hit the market for $25 million, public records show.

Cameron, a film industry veteran whose scores of credits include “The Terminator” and “Titanic,” began compiling the estate in the late 1980s, buying an 8,300-square-foot home with six bedrooms and seven bedrooms. He added the place next door in 2003, buying the 7,700-square-foot home of late actor George C. Scott.

Together, the two estates combine for 16,000 square feet on 4 acres and take in views of the rolling hills above Surfrider Beach. There are 11 bedrooms, 13 bathrooms, a guesthouse, a guard house, two pools, two spas, a sports court, a gym and a lounge.

Each home features sunny living spaces sandwiched by beamed ceilings and Saltillo tile floors. One wraps around a dramatic courtyard with fountains, and the other boasts a custom movie theater fitting for a decorated director.

Both properties are tucked into a four-home cul-de-sac in guard-gated Serra Retreat, and you’d be hard-pressed to find an enclave more jam-packed with celebrities over the years.

In 2004, singer Olivia Newton-John bought the home opposite Cameron’s from the widow of actor Charles Bronson for $5.995 million and sold it four years later for over $10 million, records show. Britney Spears scooped up the other home in the cul-de-sac for $6.3 million in 2004 and sold it three years later to “The Mummy” director Stephen Sommers for $10 million.

In addition to the two homes, the decorated director has owned plenty of undeveloped land in Malibu. He began buying parcels after the release of “Titanic” in 1997 and eventually amassed a collection of 730 acres of ranchland in the Santa Monica Mountains. He put the land on the market in 2007, and the Mountains Recreation and Conservation Authority bought 703 acres for $12 million in 2014 with plans to preserve the property as open space.

Cameron has received 21 Academy Awards over the course of his career, directing blockbuster films with big budgets and groundbreaking special effects. His credits include “Aliens,” “The Abyss” and “True Lies,” and two of his films, “Avatar” and “Titanic,” are the second- and third-highest grossing films of all time, respectively.