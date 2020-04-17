After dropping $15.58 million on Pasadena’s famous “Dynasty” mansion, filmmaker Anthony Russo is on a selling spree. The director, whose credits include “Avengers: Infinity War” and “Avengers: Endgame,” just shed a 1940s property in the Brush Canyon enclave of Los Angeles for $2.05 million.

It’s one of two homes he owns in L.A.’s Los Feliz neighborhood. A few months back, he listed a charming traditional-style spot right next door for $3.5 million, but it has since been taken off the market.

Russo doubled his money with the $2.05-million sale; records show he shelled out $901,000 for the place back in 2011.

Extensively remodeled during his stay, the two-story spot holds three bedrooms and four bathrooms in roughly 2,100 square feet. Crown molding rings the entry, living room and dining room, and the kitchen adds custom cabinetry.

The master suite sits on the main level, and downstairs, there’s a studio and lounge. Highlights outside include a garden in front and a kidney-shaped pool, pergola and fire pit out back.

Russo, 50, is best known for co-directing four films set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe: “Captain America: The Winter Soldier,” “Captain America: Civil War,” “Avengers: Infinity War” and “Avengers: Endgame” with his brother Joe; the latter recently became the highest-grossing film of all time.

On the comedy side, his credits include “Community” and “Arrested Development.”