Whether the desire is to upsize, downsize or relocate to a different state or town, what are the best ways to prepare a property for sale? Depending on where you live, competition may also be fierce. Sellers need to prepare and present their property in the best possible light to help ensure the highest equity of return.

Here are some tips for those looking to sell their properties in the current season.

1. Use a professional real estate agent. The right real estate agent — one who knows your market — can go a long way to making sure your property is properly priced and presented.

2. Invest in repairs. Most buyers want properties that are move-in ready.

3. Find a real estate agent who invests in marketing and technology. The agent will need to be able to present and showcase your property in multiple ways, including virtually and via social media platforms.

4. Hire a professional stager. Staging is a powerful marketing tool in which a property is prepared and styled to appeal to the largest number of potential buyers.

5. Ensure curb appeal. Your property should be just as appealing on the outside as it is on the inside. This is especially important as it will impact photography as well as potential buyers who may drive by your property prior to scheduling a viewing.

6. Be realistic when it comes to price. A property that undergoes multiple price reductions may be viewed as less desirable.

7. Make key upgrades. Kitchens and bathrooms still sell homes. Investing in items such as a new oven or refrigerator can add value.

8. Add lighting. A light and bright home will have more attractiveness and appeal than a dark and gloomy one. From adding recessed lighting to integrating floor and table lamps, adding as much as light as possible is key.

9. Paint. This is one of the least expensive cosmetic changes a homeowner can make. It can go a long way to helping a property appear clean and fresh.

10. Don’t delay. While your need to sell may or may not impact your timeline, with interest rates still low, real estate remains an attractive investment.