Q: We’re looking to do some bathroom updates, and since we have plenty of vanity storage I was thinking of a new, trendy mirror in place of our existing medicine cabinet. What type of mirror do you think can work for us?

A: I’ve done articles on bathroom-sink mirrors over the years, and trendy mirrors are definitely a hot topic. Some homeowners enjoy the mirror-only concept in place of having to open and close a medicine-cabinet door while trying to get ready.

With that in mind, many of today’s bathroom mirrors have had a complete makeover from those of the past. Frameless designs are big, as are bright LED lighting strips that are built into the mirror. This modern feature can be controlled with a dimmer switch to set a relaxing evening mood, as well.

Another nice option can be pivoting side mirrors on each side of the middle section. The side mirrors can easily direct light and reflections to capture your updated bathroom beauty — and your own natural beauty — from any angle.

