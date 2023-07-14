What’s more romantic — and practical — than a bicycle built for two? A bathroom built for two!

Dual sinks have been credited with creating the necessary space for a relationship to survive and thrive. These Pacific Northwest bathroom remodels, overseen by local interior designers, showcase the modern features of a primary bath for two that anchors a happy home and creates a shareable space in this room that we use every day.

Give me space

Kate and Tom Keehn of Vashon Island worked with designer Angie Harpole, the owner of Harpole Home, to completely redo their primary bath that was built in 1987. Kate wouldn’t use the bathroom in her own primary suite because it was in such need of a remodel.

“I didn’t ever really enter that room,” she says. “It was not built for two at all — a single sink, really small, old fiberglass shower with an old shower curtain. It was not a place that was inspiring or spalike in any way.”

Her husband used it, but Kate preferred the guest bathroom instead.

Harpole worked with the Keehns to completely changed the orientation of the bathroom to accommodate two people. She moved the shower from one end of the room to a spot against the exterior wall; she relocated the toilet to a corner for more privacy; and she added a larger window to let in light. A custom vanity by a local Vashon cabinet maker now serves as the room’s centerpiece. Sconces on each end and one in the middle bring things together.

Simple structural changes also made the space more usable, Kate says. “We had a really odd closet. Angie suggested changing the location of the door, so we enter the closet from the hallway. The only change was the door, and it better accommodated the bathroom and gave us a hall closet.”

Kate says she loves her primary bath now. “Being able to share a space in harmony” makes a difference, she says, “so you’re not tripping over each other. One thing Angie helped us with was, I may have wanted one look, while Tom may have wanted another. She helped bring us together in a compromise where we’re both happy. We both love that bathroom and being in it. We can use it together. It really meets our needs.”

The double sinks are a plus. “I like to have my own counter. Getting ready at the same time, it really streamlines the morning and makes things simpler,” Kate says.

On a practical note, Tom adds, “If we were ever to sell the house, it adds a lot more value to have two sinks available.”

Local design trends

Designer Karen Ellentuck, the principal of Ellentuck Interiors in Seattle, says double sinks are common now, but they require space. For a smaller area, trough sinks can accomplish the same effect. “They could have a double faucet off the wall, but one large continuous sink,” she says.

Ellentuck has noticed a few trends in Seattle-area bathrooms:

Soaking tubs. “It used to be jetted tubs and Jacuzzis, now people seem to prefer soaking tubs,” she says. “They’re deeper and more spalike. Mostly tubs are built-in, but I see more free-standing, soaker tubs.”

Curbless showers. “The last showers I’ve done are all curbless and flush to the ground, with a linear drain at the entrance or the back so the water drains in a slope,” she says. Curbless means there’s no height to step over, creating a smooth line. “One bonus is that this allows you to continue your floor tile into the shower.”

Steam showers. These are very popular, Ellentuck says, incorporating a steam vent and a concealed generator. Steam showers require enclosed glass that goes up to the ceiling. She’s designed teak benches that mount to the wall, folding benches and built-in benches from the same solid surface material as the bathroom countertop.

Bidets. The toilet fixtures are still popular and feature bells and whistles. “Some have heated seats, or if you walk up to it at night, the light goes on and the seat goes up automatically,” Ellentuck says.

Rain shower heads. Usually 8-12 inches in diameter, some are growing to as large as a 20-inch square, mounted in the ceiling, recessed or hanging down.

Porcelain slabs. These thinner, lighter-weight counter options are an excellent solution for people who desire a seamless look. “They can be mounted on the wall with a single solid sheet to avoid having grout lines,” Ellentuck says. Another option is large-scale tiles, which can measure up to 24 by 36 inches or even 48 by 48 inches.

Cost-saving moves

Harpole designed her own en suite bathroom for two in her Vashon Island home. “At the time, we had a very tight budget, so we had to go with sturdy materials that were reasonably priced,” she says. “The lighting is all Lamps Plus, and the floor and wall tiles behind the mirrors were under $5 per square foot. We did the tiling ourselves.

“The vanities were a great cost savings because they were sets that came with the quartz countertops and faucets from Modern Bathroom. If you don’t have a tricky size or setup in your bathroom that requires a custom vanity, go for a set. There are great combos out there for very reasonable prices. I try to design vanities in bathrooms that are floating. It makes the bathroom more expansive by not having them touch the floor, and it’s easier to clean.”

Do what you can yourself …

Harpole and her husband built their house themselves, literally by hand. “We just hired for the foundation, the roof, mud and taping of the Sheetrock, and that’s about it,” she says. “Everything else we did ourselves — electrical, plumbing, framing. We are not builders or general contractors. My husband is a financial controller! But we passed all of our inspections.”

Tom Keehn says, “We had hoped to use a general contractor, but it was impossible to find someone. Timelines were more than two years out. So, we decided to do it on our own and just sub out the craftsmen. We found someone on our own to install the tile, to do the window, and to do the plumbing and electric.”

… but not too much

Harpole offers her own shower project as a cautionary tale of what not to do. “We made it much too hard on ourselves. Lining up subway tile in a grid pattern is very hard and time-consuming because walls are rarely plumb, so you have to compensate with the lines of the tile,” she says. “Also, tiling a ceiling is quite complicated with trying to hold the tile sheets in place while they are drying. We also poured our own concrete pan. I don’t recommend that for anyone. I highly recommend prefab shower pans.”

Mirror, mirror on the wall

Harpole recommends setting up the mounting brackets for the mirrors before you tile the wall behind them. “Drilling through tile isn’t the easiest,” she says.

Also, “If you have enough wall space behind the vanity mirror, opt for wall sconces that flank the mirror instead of having a light panel or fixture at the top of the mirror. The light at the top casts shadows on your face that aren’t the most flattering. Having light at either side of the mirror, about three-quarters of the way up the mirror, shines light evenly on your face.”

Think long-term

To the Keehns, thinking long-term means aging in place. In addition to raising the bathroom countertops, they put in solid wood doors in place of hollow core and levers rather than knobs on the door handles for ease of use as they age.

They also say to be prepared to spend more than you thought. And brace yourself for inevitable delays — supply chain issues persist from the pandemic.