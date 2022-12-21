Q: Winter is here! So far, there have been only a few snow days in the Seattle-area, but more are likely on the way. What do I need to get my home ready for more snow?

A: A few small steps can save you a headache in the future, and most of them you can do yourself!

As we venture deeper into winter, a good rule of thumb is to make sure your home is prepared for the cold before the final leaves fall. While the best time to winterize was before the first snowfall, the second best is anytime you can get the motivation to start. So, here’s a guide to help you make sure your home makes it to spring cleaning.

Winterization includes both the interior and exterior of your home. The checklist below can be completed in any order, but it’s best completed before the worst of the cold arrives!

Clean the gutters

One of the most important things you can do, especially in Seattle, is to clean out your gutters. As soon as you feel a chill in the air, grab a ladder to ensure your gutters are clear to direct rainwater and snow away from your roof. This pays dividends as it prevents moisture from seeping into your home and causing damage that may be too hard to detect before it’s too late. Gutters can only do their job when not blocked by dead leaves.

Want to make it easier and avoid cleaning? Check out gutter guards, designed to keep needles and debris out while allowing water to flow freely. While they still need occasional touch-ups, they’re not as frequent or strenuous.

Seal windows and doors

Storm doors, or weatherstripping, can prevent the winter chill from getting indoors. Cold air makes your heating system work harder, so having a seal around your home’s entrances can lower your power bill. Apply caulking to seal any gaps around windows or use door sweeps in your high-traffic areas to keep drafts out. And don’t forget to swap summer curtains for drapes with a thermal lining — this will also help to lower your energy costs through the colder months.

Protect your pipes

A busted pipe is a surefire way to ruin a cozy afternoon in the middle of a cold snap. If possible, insulate any pipes in unheated areas of your home, even those not close to the outer walls. Make sure you know where your water shut-off is located in case of an emergency and drain the water from your exterior sprinklers and hoses. Disconnect all tubing from your outside faucets and make sure to cover them, storing all of your hoses in a garage or shed.

Chimney and fireplace

While it’s tempting to throw a Duraflame in your fireplace at the first hint of a chill, it’s best to conduct an annual inspection before lighting the first fire of the season. Soot and debris build up naturally over time, creating potential hazards. A chimney sweep before winter can save you time and money and give you the peace of mind that comes with knowing your mantle is safe to use.

Have an electric fireplace? These need maintenance too — a quick Google search of your model will show your manufacturer’s instructions and recommendations on proper use and care.

Patio and deck

Grills and patio furniture don’t weather winters very well. If you can, store them in a shed, garage or any covered area you have. If you have a propane tank for your grill, ensure the valve is closed and store the reservoir in a dry place. Working with a small space? Putting covers over your deck furniture can mitigate potential damage caused by the elements.

Snow shovels and tools

Make sure your snow-removal tools are accessible. Keep your windshield scraper in the back seat of your car, and your shovel near your front door to clear your walkways. Tools are only handy if you can get to them, so make sure not to store your snow emergency kit in a place where a couple feet of snow would make it impossible to get to. This seems like a small step, but being prepared with adequate equipment can be the difference between getting where you need to go and being forced to stay home.

Don’t wait for the next big Seattle snowfall. Prepare your home for winter so you can enjoy it when the next storm arrives.

Chance Wallin is marketing coordinator at the Master Builders Association of King and Snohomish Counties (MBAKS). If you have a home improvement, remodeling, or residential homebuilding question you’d like answered by one of MBAKS’s more than 2,600 members, write to homework@mbaks.com.