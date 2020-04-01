When things feel grim and overwhelming, gazing at spring blooms — from daffodils to cherry blossoms to tulips — can lift your spirits.

Take a cue from nature and add some bright color to your home to make the days of social distancing a little less dreary.

Start small

A little color can go a long way, so as you’re hunkering down, try shopping your own home for small, brightly colored objects that make you smile. That pink throw you swapped for a more “grown up” gray version may be just what you need right now. Or spray paint some wood frames bright yellow for a burst of indoor sunshine.

If your favorite colors are a bit more subtle, try introducing Pantone’s color of the year for 2020: Classic Blue. A versatile hue that blends well with all neutrals, the medium shade also feels very Pacific Northwest, evoking the sea and sky.

For minimalists, look to add color to your functional elements, such as brightly hued small appliances. Dualit makes toasters in every color of the rainbow, which can add a seasonal boost to kitchen counters. Or take your “quarantinis” up a notch; Sur la Table recently released a line of spring-themed glassware (along with dishes and accessories) in pretty pastel hues and Easter themes.

Support local shops’ online stores when looking for accents such as vases, ceramics, decorative books and other objects d’art. You can find colorful pops at area gems such as Flora and Henri, Fruitsuper, Eighth Generation and Butter Home. When restrictions lift, shop in person at Momo, Camelion Design and Anders. And don’t forget to shop vintage pieces as well. Anna Popov, owner of Seattle-based Interiors by Popov, recommends The Birdcage in Kirkland for unique and unexpected finds.

Take it up a notch

We love all things gray, beige and greige in the Northwest, but spring is the season to embrace vivid elements and punch up your home’s aesthetics. “We are moving away from all the grays,” Popov says, “and we’re starting to see the warmer palettes take over.” The good news is you can add visual interest without having to change everything.

Statement furniture is a good middle ground for when you want to up the color volume without going overboard. More and more companies are offering color customization so that your furniture can reflect your exact style. EcoBalanza’s Seattle workshop offers custom sofas and loveseats, plus they use only non-toxic, sustainable materials.

Not looking to spend big bucks? Take on a weekend DIY project instead and reinvent a piece of furniture in your space. Find out what that worn bookshelf would look like in siren red or turquoise blue (or whatever — you do you). And don’t forget Popov’s cardinal rule when it comes to tackling a paint job: Always cover and tape down anything that you don’t want to spatter on.

Go bold

Ready to go big with bold colors or splashy patterns? Try a daring removable wallpaper, which are widely available online in endless designs and hues. If it doesn’t pan out, you can always take it down and try another look. With spring in the air, see for yourself what floral and greenery patterns look like against your furniture and lighting.

You can also add personality to a room by filling the walls with art. When it comes to placement, “The main rule for hanging art pieces is to keep at an eye level,” advises Popov. “We very often see homeowners mount their art way up high. Think about an art gallery, that’s the exact placement you want.”

Art is plentiful on online at sites such as Minted.com and on Etsy.com. But when restriction lift, be sure hit up a First Thursday Pioneer Square Art Walk to support local artists who may be struggling.

And don’t forget good-old paint. An overhaul of your home’s color scheme may be the perfect way to infuse new life into your living space. “Deep greens, browns and blues are very in right now,” Popov says.

If you’re looking to tackle a room, be sure to cover furniture with drop cloths, tape off corners and ensure you have the brushes and rollers you need before starting.

For bigger jobs, whether painting or wallpapering, it’s advisable to hire experts. As with all professionals, be sure to ask about their experience and look at examples of past work. “I always say: Ask for references and make sure you see photos of previous jobs,” Popov says. “Sometimes the most budget-friendly option can turn out to be expensive to fix!”