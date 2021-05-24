Q: Recently my elderly mom needed a new toilet and a comfort-height toilet was installed. But it’s a little too high for her. Can you please offer some advice about preparing first to see if a taller toilet is a good choice for the main user?

A: We recently did a column on universal design for bathrooms and received a lot of interesting questions. Many questions were on comfort-height toilets, which designers and contractors agree is a hot topic.

To decide if a comfort-height toilet is the right choice, there is a simple test that any user can try at home.

Most comfort-height toilets are about the same height as a standard dining room chair. Before replacing your standard-height toilet with a taller model, have the members of your household sit around the dining room table to discuss changing to comfort height.

If everyone feels comfortable in their chairs during the discussion and you decide to make a change, I recommend at least one family member go to a local plumbing showroom to see a comfort-height toilet in person before making a final decision.

Ed Del Grande is a master plumber, contractor and author. Send questions to eadelg@cs.com.