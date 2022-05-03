The sun’s ultraviolet (UV) rays are slowly but surely ruining things inside and outside your home. That includes the lovely stamped-concrete patio, driveway or sidewalk you had installed a few years ago.

So why is your stamped concrete, which you were probably told by the manufacturer would look good for decades, fading and looking dull after as little as three to five years? It’s because a small percentage of the sun’s UV rays contain active photons.

These photons are like miniature cruise missiles. When they strike fabrics, paint, wood and certain soft metals, they can blast apart molecules and even break atomic bonds. The solid pigments used by the stamped-concrete installers are child’s play for the UV rays striking your pavement. The photons simply destroy the pigments over time.

The color in your stamped concrete comes from pigments that have the consistency of cake flour. The concrete finisher scatters these dry pigments over the wet concrete, then uses a wide float to get them to mix with the Portland cement paste that is coating the particles of sand and gravel in a thin top layer of the concrete.

This cement-paste covering is extremely thin. While the cement paste can be sticky and bond well to the sand and gravel, once it’s dry it can be worn off with normal foot traffic and regular rainfall. Pressure washing a pigmented concrete slab is the kiss of death.

When you remove this ultra-thin coating of colorized cement paste from the sand and gravel in the concrete, you begin to see the actual color of those components. If you look closely at these stones, you’ll see that they’re often quite smooth. Think how poorly a liquid stain adheres to a piece of glass — not well. The same principle applies here.

There are two methods that can restore some color to concrete or previously stained stamped concrete. You can use reactive or nonreactive stains. Reactive acid stains contain metallic salts that can chemically react with the Portland cement paste and add color. Nonreactive stains are films that adhere to the concrete, sand and gravel.

You will need to manage your expectations when using either of these products, however. Remember that the photons are still going to do what they do, as will any high-pressure, concentrated streams of water. This will eventually cause the restoration stains to fade and not look as good. How long will it take? That’s the million-dollar question!

If you want your paving to have the best chance of maintaining its beautiful color for the long haul, I recommend using traditional paving bricks or natural stone.

The color of the clay used to make paving bricks is solid throughout each brick. Bricks that have a severe-weathering rating should withstand decades of Mother Nature’s abuse.

As for natural stone, the color range might not be as wide as with paving bricks, but it stands up to the elements like nothing else. Granite is a great example. Think of how the color of granite never changes over time, like the granite headstones at a cemetery.

Granite cobblestones can be found in a variety of muted colors, but white or light gray is what I most often see in stock at stone supply businesses.

Tim Carter has worked as a home improvement professional for more than 30 years. To submit a question or to learn more, visit AsktheBuilder.com.