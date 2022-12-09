We live in a highly visual world. Whether you’re taking pictures of your home for Instagram or your Airbnb listing, first impressions matter — a lot. A picture really is worth a thousand words.

Photos are the first thing people notice. It doesn’t matter what you write in your description or caption; people will scroll on by if your picture doesn’t grab their attention.

Nothing’s worse for audience engagement than a bad photo, especially when it could have been easily improved following a few simple tenets of photography. We had architectural photographers tell us how to make your home look its best.

Clear your clutter

That pile of magazines, the coffee cup, the towel on the back of the door. Take out all the clutter. The less stuff you have in there, the better.

“Clean the place up. Not like your mom’s coming over, but like it’s a first date,” says Francis Zera, owner of Francis Zera Photography in Seattle. “Clean, clean, clean. Then clean it again. Because the camera will pick up everything your eye will glide over in real life.”

Zera, who taught architectural photography at the Art Institute, has shot hotel gigs where a single room would take three hours to photograph — and that’s with an army of housekeepers making sure all the linens were starched and the pleats in the curtains razor sharp. That’s a bit more extreme than the average person needs, but the point is that it takes hours of prep to get that one click.

“It’s easier to get it right in the camera than to goof around with it afterward,” Zera says. “The photo itself should just be ‘press the button’ at the end of all that prep. The time-consuming part is setting it up.”

When Jennifer Clark shoots interiors for Airbnb listings, she’s hiding trash cans and paper towel rolls, closing toilet lids, fluffing the pillows.

“Tidying up is always step number one,” says Clark, owner of PorchLight Imaging in Seattle. “You’ve got to start with something good to shoot.”

While you’re cleaning, don’t forget your camera lens.

Lenses pick up a ton of fingerprints and dust and who knows what else from riding around in your pocket and being touched all day. If your image is foggy or hazy, it’s probably because your lens is dirty. Clark suggests using a soft cloth to wipe it clean; don’t use a tissue or paper towel or it could scratch the lens.

Get your lines straight

Adam Hunter is the staff photographer for LMN Architects, the firm behind Seattle landmarks like Benaroya Hall, McCaw Hall and the Seattle Asian Art Museum expansion. One thing architects really, really don’t like? Crooked lines.

Walls should be vertical, rooflines perfectly horizontal. When you point your camera up or down, the lines start to converge.

For his work, Hunter primarily uses a tilt-shift lens to keep his lines straight. For people who don’t have a massively expensive pro lens at their disposal, here’s what to do:

First, start by keeping your camera level. Use a wide-angle lens (that’s the 0.5 setting on the iPhone). Then, stand back far enough to get the whole house in the frame and avoid distortion from being too close.

“Keep your verticals straight and that’s half the battle,” Hunter says.

You can crop the image afterward to get rid of the dead space around it. Consider also adjusting the exposure, shadows and color in your phone’s photo editing features.

Look at the light

Photography is sometimes described as “writing with light.” Look at your house and see when the light is the most beautiful.

“We like to call it looking for ‘poetic moments,’” Hunter says, “Looking for the unique details that make your house special. And don’t be afraid to shoot close-up details of specific one-of-a-kind features.”

Don’t shoot at midday if you can help it. Bright sunlight directly overhead rarely flatters. Instead, shoot early or late in the day, when the sun is lower and your shadows are longer. Or shoot at dusk, right when the sun’s going down the horizon. Turn on your interior and pathway lights so the house looks warm and inviting.

If you have a colorful house and pretty flowers, open shade (meaning no direct sunlight) is your friend. If you have a house with cool angles, the sun scraping across your facade could add dramatic contrast. A cloudy day gives you nice, even light, like a great big softbox in the sky.

One of the reasons Hunter moved to Seattle from California is because of the light here. We’re so far north the sun is low in the horizon, plus all those overcast days. It’s photo gold.

“Light in Seattle, especially in the fall, it takes on a completely different personality,” Hunter says. “It’s a much more flattering light when your light source — which is the sun — is a little lower.”

For interior pictures, pay attention to the type of lightbulbs in the room. Different kinds of bulbs have different color temperatures. Incandescents cast a yellowish light, daylight balanced LEDs are blue and fluorescent is greenish.

Zera’s philosophy is to get things right in camera; it’s a lot easier than fixing it in Photoshop. His solution: “Go buy a few new lightbulbs and make them all the same. Make them all match color temps.”

Keep it steady

The best camera you have is what you have with you. For most people, that’s going to be your smartphone.

“The iPhone is going to get you really, really good point-and-shoot pictures,” Clark says. “The photo processing algorithms are really impressive.”

Using a DSLR or a mirrorless camera gives you manual control over the settings and better resolution. With a camera phone, you’ll be relying on auto settings, but there’s a trick to making them better: Use a tripod. Or a clip. Or prop your phone up with books.

For low-light situations (usually indoors), your phone is using a longer exposure. Keeping it stable will result in a sharper image.

Know your limits

If you’re taking pictures for Airbnb, you’ll want to make sure you have a solid shot of each important room, a few exterior angles and a few relevant details. If you have a fancy coffee maker or an entertainment system, show off those creature comforts. Then, ask a friend to help you cull your gallery.

But pros can do things your iPhone can’t, like provide 3D tours and drone photography. Clark says the investment for professional short-term rental images with aerial photos starts around $500, which you could recoup in a few nights’ stays.

And if you’re putting your home on the market, do not DIY your Multiple Listing Service photos.

“When in doubt,” Clark says, “hire a pro.”