The other day, I had a rather tasty meal: a baked zucchini sliced lengthwise, each half filled with a saucy mixture of sausage, tomatoes, onion and garlic. The plate also included steaming boiled potatoes.

I don’t know if this was a meal fit for a king, but it was certainly one befitting the gardener. All the ingredients, save the pork, had come directly from the garden. It is that time of year, when months of disparate planting and cultivating converge into a summer feast. To the list of current grow-your-own fare, I might easily have added peppers, various beans, beets, chard, carrots, melons, corn and cucumber.

Growing edibles is both pleasurable and laborious. When you sit down to eat your work, there is a sense of satisfaction — not only the lofty feeling of empowerment but also the more practical reward of consuming food that is fresh and nutritious.

In a normal growing season, the August harvest would be simply the icing on life’s cake. In a time of pandemic, it is a practical way to both help fill the larder and ease, a little, the underlying anxiety of these times.

And although you cannot provide for all of your needs in a small urban garden, you can produce a long and steady supply of supplemental veggies for most of the year. This is achieved by planting intensively and successively and having the resolve to take out things in decline and make room for something else. Why keep sprawling, diseased cucumber or tomato vines going now when you can crank up something fresh?

In Zone 7, where I garden, we are at what I consider to be the most important juncture of the year in the vegetable garden. This would be the start of the third growing season, which, with some luck and frost protection, should provide cool-season gems into January, especially when grown under row covers. Seattle is in Zone 8, which has slightly warmer average temperatures, making fall crops even more likely to succeed.

I have dug all the potatoes, leaving the bed free for a medley of hardy greens, which this year will include kale, radicchio, mustard greens, arugula and fast-maturing Chinese cabbages. I have a bag of half-rotted leaves and another of composted cow manure to prime the soil first.

The tomato plants are on their way out, their beds prepped to receive beets — specifically golden beets, which seem to do better for me than red varieties and are more flavorful. The area where the kohlrabi and an earlier crop of beets grew is now a seed bed for chard and turnips.

Autumn is my main season for lettuce, particularly the romaine, butterhead and other heading varieties, both full-size and mini types. The seed is slow to sprout in areas where the summer soil gets inordinately warm; some folks start them indoors and plant them out as small transplants. I’m hoping the corn will be ready in a couple of weeks, freeing a lot of space for the lettuce seed.

The mid-August rip-out and replacement is the gardening equivalent of musical chairs, but it’s such a lovely tune.

In the weeks ahead, the seedling thinning, watering, weeding and insect patrol is a significant commitment, obviously, but if someone were to give me the choice of one hour behind a shopping cart or three hours in the vegetable garden, the response would be simple: “Only three?”

Gardening tip: Hardy, quick-growing cover crops can be sown in late summer to keep weeds at bay in unplanted garden beds. Crimson clover, winter rye and vetch will grow through the winter in milder regions to provide a green manure for tilling under next spring.