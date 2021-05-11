By
Tribune News Service

Midcentury-modern design is more popular than ever. Is it making a comeback? Or has it never really gone away?

Whether you want a modern, minimalist look or a classic and timeless space, midcentury-modern design is an ideal aesthetic to help make your space shine.

How do you get started? And what furniture pieces should you choose? Here are some tips:

1. Consider shag or sheepskin. These high-texture textiles can be incorporated into a space either as floor coverings or throws.

A high-gloss desk is paired with a midcentury modern-style ghost chair. (Scott Gabriel Morris / TNS)
A high-gloss desk is paired with a midcentury modern-style ghost chair. (Scott Gabriel Morris / TNS)

2. Choose bold, colorful, graphic prints when looking to make a statement with art.

Advertising

3. Incorporate larger midcentury-modern pieces like dining tables and chairs to set the stage for the rest of the room.

4. Use brass as your main metal finish, which remains the go-to midcentury-modern finish.

5. Consider using black-and-white prints in place of traditional artwork.

6. Go for both matte and shine. Lacquer comes in all levels of shine and you can use both matte and high-gloss versions for a midcentury-modern vibe.

An oval midcentury-modern dining table with wood chairs creates a classic look. (TNS)
An oval midcentury-modern dining table with wood chairs creates a classic look. (TNS)

7. Bring in the wood. Wood pieces and those made from artisans are great ways to infuse midcentury-modern into a space.

8. Go industrial. Many industrial-style pieces also lend themselves to a midcentury-modern design aesthetic.

9. Consider leather. Leather or naugahyde are durable choices for midcentury-modern decor.

10. Be creative with color. Beyond classic colors such as black and beige, consider other colors when it comes to leather such as butterscotch or saddle.

Cathy Hobbs

Most Read Stories