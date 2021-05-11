Midcentury-modern design is more popular than ever. Is it making a comeback? Or has it never really gone away?

Whether you want a modern, minimalist look or a classic and timeless space, midcentury-modern design is an ideal aesthetic to help make your space shine.

How do you get started? And what furniture pieces should you choose? Here are some tips:

1. Consider shag or sheepskin. These high-texture textiles can be incorporated into a space either as floor coverings or throws.

2. Choose bold, colorful, graphic prints when looking to make a statement with art.

3. Incorporate larger midcentury-modern pieces like dining tables and chairs to set the stage for the rest of the room.

4. Use brass as your main metal finish, which remains the go-to midcentury-modern finish.

5. Consider using black-and-white prints in place of traditional artwork.

6. Go for both matte and shine. Lacquer comes in all levels of shine and you can use both matte and high-gloss versions for a midcentury-modern vibe.

7. Bring in the wood. Wood pieces and those made from artisans are great ways to infuse midcentury-modern into a space.

8. Go industrial. Many industrial-style pieces also lend themselves to a midcentury-modern design aesthetic.

9. Consider leather. Leather or naugahyde are durable choices for midcentury-modern decor.

10. Be creative with color. Beyond classic colors such as black and beige, consider other colors when it comes to leather such as butterscotch or saddle.