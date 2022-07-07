As the warmer weather returns, it’s a good idea to evaluate your garden. Take a lesson from last year’s historic heat dome and be prepared to help plants through hot and dry weather as the season progresses.

Here are some tips from Oregon State University Extension Service experts for preparing for heat and drought. For more, read Heat Wave in the Garden: How to Identify and Prevent Heat Stress in Plants by Nicole Sanchez, OSU Extension horticulturist (bit.ly/3AjDLOb).

Water your landscape strategically. Water early in the morning when temperatures are lower. Rather than adding a little moisture every day, water plants infrequently and deeply prior to and during drought. Saturate the area to a depth of 8 to 10 inches. For lawns, add 1/2- to 3/4-inch of water per week, or let lawns go brown during the heat of the summer. Don’t forget to water large trees. A soaker hose wrapped around the tree’s root zone works well.

Mulch to conserve water. Mulching is like putting a lid on a boiling pot to prevent it from evaporating as quickly. Mulch is not a substitute for irrigation, but it does help retain water in the soil. Place a 3- to 5-inch-thick layer of mulch on the soil. Large bark chips or arborist trimmings work best. Bonus: As these mulch materials decompose, organic matter will be added to the soil.

Put the right plant in the right place. Group plants with similar requirements for light and water together.

Prepare the soil adequately. Quality soil helps retain moisture in times of drought. When you dig in, make sure you can break up the soil easily, a sign that water can penetrate into the soil with no trouble. When air and water can’t move through the soil easily, plants can experience problems with diseases and root growth. To build good quality soil, add organic matter such as composted yard trimmings, composted manure and leaves from deciduous trees.

Advertising

Choose plants that don’t get thirsty in the summer. Some plants are so drought-tolerant that they only need winter rains to thrive, with no irrigation at all during summer. Cold-tolerant varieties native to the Mediterranean region or native plants of the Pacific Northwest are good choices.

For ground covers, these include Point Reyes ceanothus (Ceanothus gloriosus) and carpet broom (Genista pilosa).

For shrubs, we recommend: Dwarf strawberry bush, Wild lilac (Ceanothus ‘Victoria’), Rockrose (Cistus x hybridus), Sunrose (Helianthemum nummularium), Flowering currant (Ribes sanguineum) and Lavender (Lavandula spp.).

For more plant ideas, see the article Ten All-Around Great Shrubs for Water-Wise Gardens (bit.ly/3IetViH).

How do I know when hummingbirds are finished with their nests?

Q: My hummingbirds stay year-round. I need to trim an out-of-control bush that I suspect has a nest in it. Is it safe to trim the bush when no baby birds are in the nest? Will the adults then make a new nest, or will I be destroying their habitat?

A: The young should fledge and become independent three to four weeks post-hatching, usually by late June. So if you’ve noticed an empty nest to which no birds are returning, it’s likely safe to start working on that shrub.

Advertising

I have not read anything about Anna’s hummingbirds (which live in the region year-round) reusing nests from year to year. So I think as long as your yard is still providing good cover and access to nectar sources, the birds should still find it habitable. — Dana Sanchez, OSU Extension wildlife specialist

Can you use bread dough to get rid of slugs?

Q: Recently I saw an article on Facebook regarding using bread dough for slug control. Do you just scatter it on the ground or put it in containers? I would like directions on how to do this.

A: The recipe we use for making dough is 500 grams of all-purpose flour, 500 milliliters of bottled water and .25 ounces (two packets) of active dry yeast. The dough can be set directly on the ground, and you can simply remove the slugs and snails as they arrive to feed.

Alternatively, you could sink a container, such as a glass jar, in the soil and add the dough. With this approach, I would recommend doubling the water to make a more watery dough, so that when the slugs and snails enter the container they are likely to drown.

The dough works best when it is moist; if it dries out, it will not be as attractive to the pests. So in warm weather, we stir the dough daily and then replace it when it starts to dry out. — Rory Mc Donald, OSU Extension slug and snail specialist