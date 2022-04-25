Q: How well do bell peppers grow in the Pacific Northwest? Would I need a greenhouse or plastic covering to get good growth or to create a suitable growing season?

A: Bell peppers can be grown successfully here, and do best when planted in your garden as transplants or starts. Bell pepper starts are available at most garden centers.

You can also grow your own starts from seed indoors, but it is now getting late in the season to do that. Bell peppers need about 10 weeks to be ready to transplant if grown from seeds. Since their optimal outdoor planting time is from late May to the first part of June, the seeds should have been planted at the end of March or early April.

Bell peppers can be challenging because of their long growing season. Look for varieties that have been recommended for growing in our area.

For best results, bell peppers need temperatures of 70 to 80 degrees during the day and 60 to 70 degrees at night. If they are too cold, they may not blossom or develop fruit.

You can use a greenhouse to protect your starts until it is warm enough to plant outdoors. If you need to plant them outside before the temperatures are optimal, use row covers to help keep them warm. Be sure to uncover or vent them during the day to avoid overheating them under the plastic.

When you plant your peppers, make sure the soil drains well and has plenty of organic matter. Water the plants infrequently and deeply for best fruit and root development.

— Jan Gano, Oregon State University Extension master gardener

Would a clover lawn help my allergies?

Q: I recently purchased a new home on a quarter acre. While not huge, this is a large yard for us. My dog and I are allergic to most grasses and I would like to turn my lawn into a clover lawn with gravel pathways and wildflower gardens for pollinators.

Will clover thrive with our rainy conditions? Will it thrive in our clay-type soil? If so, what type of clover is best to use? Where does one buy clover for lawns?

A: The first thing to know is that if you don’t let grasses flower, they won’t produce pollen that triggers your allergies. Any regularly mowed lawn should produce very minimal pollen. However, the airborne pollen load during the bloom season can be high enough that you can’t escape it, regardless what is happening in your own yard.

It may be possible to have a clover-only lawn, but most research has gone into clover combined with grass for more sustainable lawns. Be aware that grass is everywhere, and both native and lawn grasses will seed themselves into any lawn. Maintaining a clover-only, or even broadleaf-only, lawn may be difficult.

If you do want to try a clover-only lawn, you will need to completely eradicate the existing grass first. Once you’ve planted the clover, water it in the summer to keep it from going dormant. You might try a mix of clovers to see what grows best. You may need to over-seed every few years to keep it thick.

Common lawn clovers include white clover (Trifolium repens), which is the most commonly used, strawberry clover, (Trifolium fragiferum) and microclover (Trifolium repens var. Pipolina). They are typically sold in bulk as cover-crop seed at farm supply stores and nurseries.

Clover is fine in Pacific Northwest rain, and should be fine in clay soil; if the existing grass is happy, then clover should grow at least as well.

— Signe Danler, OSU Extension master gardener online coordinator

What can I do about a Spanish bluebell infestation?

Q: I have a few clumps of Spanish bluebells infesting different parts of my yard, and read that they are invasive and pretty hard to get rid of.

Some people say to dig up the bulbs, but this is hard because there are numerous baby bulbs that get away. Other advice says to pull the leaves/flowers out to starve the bulb. Do you have any suggestions for how to get rid of these plants?

A: I, too, have a large patch of the bluebells.

One year I even bet my husband that his method of burning them would not be as effective as my method of frequently removing the tops with a hoe. It was a tie. Both methods took about the same amount of time, although I think I’m a little more thorough so my “plot” has a few less than his — after 3 years of work.

The research says that digging them out is the most effective method, as herbicides don’t kill them. The problem with this is, as you mentioned, the bulblets are small and the bulbs themselves can be very deep.

It’s true that if you cut the tops off every 1–2 weeks they will eventually starve, but you have to be very diligent and it’s hard to keep it up for a whole season. Since you have only a few clumps, I would still go with the digging method. I’m going to try that this year, using a screen to sift out the smaller bulbs.

Persistence is the key for whichever method you try. Thank you for recognizing a highly invasive plant and begining the process of getting rid of it.

— Rhonda Frick-Wright, OSU Extension master gardener

Can I reuse grow bags that had spider mites?

Q: I grew snap peas in a large grow bag last summer. After doing beautifully for the first two months, they were attacked by spider mites during the heat wave and the plant never really recovered. I’ve emptied the soil from the bag but was wondering if it’s safe to reuse the bag this season or is there a chance the mites might have survived the winter in the empty bag?

A: If you cleaned your bags using the manufacturer’s instructions, you should be OK. If you want extra protection, soak them for 20 minutes in a solution of 1/4 cup hydrogen peroxide to 1 quart water. Rinse thoroughly.

— Cristi Jones, OSU Extension master gardener

Ask an Expert is an online question-and-answer tool from Oregon State University’s Extension Service. To ask a question, visit extension.oregonstate.edu/ask-expert.