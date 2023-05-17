Nothing says sunshine like a warm, ripe tomato and after a long wet winter, we’re all eager for as much delicious “sunshine” as we can plant.

But take care with how you plant tomatoes this year, because all that wonderful water in our thirsty ground has also made our gardens more susceptible to fungal diseases, which can turn your crop into a sad, withered mess of mildewed leaves and zero tasty fruits.

“That’s just how it goes — the more water in the soil, the more fungal disease we get,” said Scott Daigre, the tomato-growing expert who owns and operates Tomatomania, which offers more than 100 varieties of tomatoes and peppers to growers every year at various pop-up sites around Southern California.

Many people probably delayed planting their tomatoes because of the wet, cool conditions, Daigre said, but now that things are heating up, he recommends gardeners approach their tomato growing the way people do on the coast, where conditions are usually cooler and fungal diseases like powdery mildew are more rampant.

Bottom line: You’ll need to be more hands-on in the garden this year to keep fungal diseases at bay, Daigre said. Here are his basic tips:

Give your tomatoes space

Plant them at least 3-6 feet apart, so they can get plenty of air and sun. Crowding reduces sunlight to the plants and encourages the spread of disease and dreaded spider mites. Also note that spider mites, another garden blight, prefer dark, dry conditions, so the more air and space you create around your tomatoes, the less likely you are to suffer problems from those pests.

Trim the bottom leaves

Fungus spores live in the soil, so it’s particularly important this year to keep leaves from touching the ground. Trim the leaves several inches up the stem, and be careful when you water, since splashing can transfer the fungal spores from the soil to the leaves.

Mulch, mulch, mulch!

“People use everything from cardboard to canvas to straw … it’s just a good idea to protect the moisture in the soil and block potential fungal spores,” Daigre said.

Remove side branches and keep pinching new shoots

“Tomato plants have just X amount of energy,” Daigre said, so the more branches you allow on the plant, the denser the foliage and the less energy available for producing fruit. A jungle of leaves also makes it hard for the plant to get sun and easier for diseases to spread, so he recommends using a method common in greenhouses — focus on a single stem for your plant by removing side branches and pinching off the new shoots that grow between the stems and leaves at least once a week. “Every side branch will flower and has potential for fruit, but because of the energy quotient, the fruit will be a lot smaller,” he said. “If you want to win the biggest tomato competition at the fair, you’re going to be pinching branches and flowers … but that’s a lot of work. I’m a firm believer in pinching a little bit, at least, to make sure the sun is hitting all those leaves. Otherwise, it turns into a jungle in there.”

Make new plants with your trimmings!

The good news is that you can root a 6- to 8-inch branch and plant it for an additional crop, Daigre said. “Don’t pick a wimpy branch, pick the strong one. Put it into a glass of water until it roots and then plant it. You’ll be literally extending your season.”

And heaven knows, we love to eat fresh, ripe tomatoes as long as we can, especially if we can get them for free!