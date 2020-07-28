Whether your home is small or large, artwork can often make or break a room. But what are the best ways to create a stunning look with your pieces, especially when it comes to creating art solutions that are larger in scale? The answer may lie in bringing in artwork that is smaller in scale and possibly adding some mirrors.

Here are some top designer do’s and don’ts for creating big art solutions.

DO

• Use identical or similar artwork in a series. This is one of the best ways to create a diptych (two pieces of art in a series) or a tryptic (three in a series).

• Consider using a grouping of smaller art pieces or mirrors to fill a space or wall.

• Place artwork in identical frames. This technique will allow you to position artwork side by side for a seamless, cohesive look.

• Hang artwork both vertically and horizontally to make a big art statement. Similar or identical artwork can feel like a single art piece when hung side by side or on top of one another.

• Look for art moments without overdoing it. For example art along or at the end of a hallway or stairwell can help make a bold statement.

DON’T

• Be afraid to experiment with color. While neutral colors such as black and white can be impactful, so can the bold use of color.

• Overlook alternatives to artwork such as mirrors. Mirrors placed in a series can make a bold statement.

• Be afraid to hang artwork above a bed. This can help add a finishing touch of color or texture.

• Hang large artwork too close to a ceiling. Many people hang their artwork too low or too high. A general rule of thumb is to hang artwork so the center point is 5 feet from the floor.

• Use artwork that is too small or too large in scale for your room.