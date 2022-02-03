Old typewriters. Bellows-style cameras. Rotary-dial telephones. Vacuum tubes. Obscure medical instruments. A manual lens grinder. A 1930s dentist’s chair.

Seattle resident Lauri Miller has spent 25 years collecting all kinds of archaic technology, which she mostly finds at Goodwill stores and on Etsy.

She first began collecting as a hobby and natural outgrowth of her work repairing machinery for the Seattle Public Library, and it took off following her early retirement in 2000. “I love the detail and quality of old equipment,” Miller says.

Among her favorite pieces are those derived from medical quackery, such as a mercury vapor lamp that could purportedly give you a tan, cure baldness and clear up diaper rash.

While Miller doesn’t have space in her one-bedroom Capitol Hill apartment to display her entire collection, she has placed some pieces on vertical shelves that she installed on a wall, as well as on her fireplace mantel and a windowsill.

Other area residents have filled their homes with pieces from the natural world.

Lisa Marinkovich and her children collect sea glass near her home in Port Ludlow, which they display in a clear hurricane vessel. She recently visited Port Townsend’s Glass Beach and accumulated even more of the polished, rounded pieces. Today, Marinkovich’s sea glass collection has grown to more than 10,000 pieces.

“Over time, each piece of glass takes on a personality of its own,” she says. “Who doesn’t want to age like sea glass? Hard edges become soft as the years pass, and I love the luster of a piece of sea glass when the sun hits it just right.”

To maximize your enjoyment of your collections, it’s important to find ways to view and interact with the items without letting them create clutter or, worse, remain unseen.

Here are a few ideas for curating and displaying a collection, whether yours is overtaking your home or quietly sitting in storage, awaiting it’s return to prominence.

Planning your display

Sifting through your belongings — even the most meaningful ones — can be physically, mentally and emotionally tiring if undertaken without a plan, says John Monte, the owner of Elegant Simplicity, an interior design and professional organizing service in Seattle.

Before you start sorting your items for display, he says, consider the emotional feeling you hope to convey or enjoy from the collection. When imagining a possible display, start with a theme such as color, size or shape. Focusing on a theme can help streamline a collection to its most meaningful elements, and make it more manageable for display.

For example, Seattle Staged to Sell & Design owner Shirin Sarikhani has a collection of nautical-themed paintings hanging in the hallway of her home. Meanwhile, in a nearby room, she has grouped samples of Persian poetry with her father’s calligraphy and writing — all reminders of Iran, where she was born.

Some rooms are better suited for certain collections than others, Sarikhani says. The ideal location for a more idiosyncratic collection — such as framed vinyl records, bobblehead dolls or sports memorabilia — may be a home office, den, rec room or basement.

Monte recalls one client, a technology executive, who wanted to create an innovative yet professional home office. To personalize the space without disrupting productivity, Monte helped unbox Marvel and Pokémon collections that the client had amassed since childhood. A selection of five to 10 characters are now displayed on floating office shelves, rotating with others that are kept in a closet.

“It’s nice to change up the story, but functionality precedes the aesthetic,” Monte says.

Collections can also add visual appeal in more high-traffic rooms, including the kitchen. One of Sarikhani’s clients had a stash of vintage kitchen utensils in her garage, including red-handled rolling pins, well-used cutting boards and assorted spoons. Sarikhani suggested using thin wires to hang the pieces in the client’s new eating nook — to spectacular effect, she said.

More extensive collections might be spread throughout the home instead of clustered. “Putting everything in one room could feel like a museum,” Sarikhani says.

One of her clients was an avid collector of Native American artwork, including rugs and pottery. They chose to display the collection throughout the house, and created a rotating system for certain items.

“If you have a large collection, you can create a cohesive look as you walk from room to room,” Sarikhani says.

Showing off your pieces

Hanging items on the wall or placing them on mounted shelves is ideal for many collections, Sarikhani says, as long as you keep the background simple so the pieces pop. Items should be grouped together for maximum impact, whether you’re displaying artwork, vintage china or Chihuly glass. If you mix and match from different collections, be sure there is at least one common element that visually ties the pieces together.

Sarikhani recommends laying out your plans for a wall exhibit on the floor, before pulling out the hammer and nails. “You’ll gain a visual understanding of what you’re about to undertake,” she says. Or you can place tape on the wall to create an “invisible frame” in which to hang items.

Floating shelves, shadowboxes and frames all work great for collections displayed on walls. Framing shops can preserve T-shirts, jerseys and other clothing in sun-protected glass so they don’t fade or become damaged.

Around the house, consider display cases, clear boxes and acrylic risers. Showcasing Lego creations in clear acrylic boxes in a child’s room keeps their creations safe (and instantly impresses playmates). These boxes also offer the benefit of easy dusting, Monte says.

When it comes to lighting up your collectibles, try mimicking what museums do. A small spotlight built into the wall, a plug-in uplight or a clip-on spotlight can make cards, athletic jerseys or antique photos shine. “It’s an amazing finishing touch,” Sarikhani says.

If you’ve never been a collector before, there’s always time to begin curating items and showing them off. Although Sarikhani’s children are grown, she recently framed artwork from their youth and hung it along her home’s staircases.

“These touches turn a house into a home,” she says.