Your bedroom is arguably the most sacred place in your home. It’s where your body rests after a long day and rises after a peaceful slumber. The first and last things you see each day live in your bedroom. That’s why it’s important to be mindful of aesthetics and mood when choosing pieces for this space.

One way to help achieve this bedroom bliss is by using the real estate around and behind the bed as a feature wall to showcase creativity and to cater to your personal needs. And, of course, this space also serves practical purposes by providing lighting and storage around the bed.

A feature wall has many components — lighting, art, texture and color, for starters — so your design must be strategic to create a cohesive, uncluttered look. “Make sure you have a complete composition and everything on that wall works well to create a beautiful vignette,” says Quintece Hill-Mattauszek, owner of Studio Q Designs in Alexandria, Virginia.

That said, the trick to pulling off a dreamy space is choosing a focal point, then building around it. “It’s almost like cooking: You have your main dish, then you decide what sides go with it,” she says.

So what’s the recipe for creating a beautiful and functional feature wall? Here are some suggestions from Hill-Mattauszek and Shawna Underwood, owner of Shawna Underwood Interior Design in Washington, D.C.

Begin with the wall

For Underwood, the wall treatment comes first. Decide whether you want your wall to be the background or the showstopper. If it’s the former, stick to solid, neutral paint colors or wallpaper that’s not overly designed. For the latter, consider applying graphic wallpaper, cork wall tiles or grid molding, she says.

Or, instead of a solid paint color, opt for a mural “or use painter’s tape and create interesting shapes or an organic wave,” Underwood says.

Choose a headboard that adds texture

If your wall treatment is the focal point, make sure your headboard complements it, and avoid anything too busy. Against a more neutral wall, you can make the headboard your statement piece. Choose one that reveals more about your personality, whether that’s artsy, Zen or something in between. Hill-Mattauszek loves it “when people can incorporate unexpected items as headboards, such as ornate folding screens, or use unconventional materials to anchor the bed.”

To add warmth, Underwood recommends using wooden spindle headboards. She also favors custom upholstered headboards. “Maybe it has a scalloped edge or some type of decorative framing that gives a good pop,” she says. Nailhead headboards can add softness, she says, while tufted headboards can give the wall some dimension.

Make your artwork personal

Hill-Mattauszek says artwork “should be something that speaks to you on a personal level.” Underwood suggests using family photos, wedding shots or images from your travels. In a child’s room, she recommends decorating with their artwork.

If the art is not your most prominent piece, Underwood says, you might display a set of three to five smaller prints symmetrically above the headboard or add “visual interest” by arranging the prints off-center. If you’re hanging multiple pieces of art together, use the same color or style of frame or matting to avoid a jumbled or chaotic look, she says.

You should also consider your art’s relationship to the space, and keep everything to scale. “If you have tall ceilings, you can have larger artwork, but if you have shorter ceilings, do something smaller to stay within the scale of the room,” Underwood says.

Pick a practical nightstand

When it comes to nightstands, think about function. If you need storage, choose pieces with drawers or shelves. If that isn’t an issue, consider a round pedestal, a side table or something with an open shelf. “Some even come with built-in USB plugs for charging devices at night,” Hill-Mattauszek says.

And, because your nightstand is probably not a focal point, choose something that accentuates, but doesn’t compete with, your featured wall design, headboard or art. “Explore paint colors, textures or wood finishes that complement the look,” Underwood says.

In terms of materials, Hill-Mattauszek likes walnut for a luxurious look, but she has become increasingly interested in recycled and/or sustainable woods, including teak and bamboo. For Underwood, the material will depend on the finish of the bed frame; however, she favors light oak, walnut or charcoal-gray wood finishes, bold lacquered colors, or a simple painted white finish. “Caned nightstands are pretty popular today, too,” she adds.

Also, be sure your nightstand is the same height as your mattress for “ease of function,” Hill-Mattauszek says; you’ll be able to grab your glasses, cup of water or book with no problem.

If your room has enough space for nightstands on both sides of the bed, don’t feel compelled to be matchy-matchy, Underwood says. “Maybe you have a rectangular or square nightstand on one side of the bed and the other side is circular just to mix up the shapes.”

Another unconventional option, particularly if you don’t have a dedicated office space in your home, is to use a writing desk as a nightstand. (The standard desk height is 29 inches, Underwood says.) She adds that it’s fine if the desk is slightly higher than the mattress, but “I would probably not recommend a desk next to a low-profile bed because of the height difference and keeping the furniture in proportion.”

Keep the lights low

With bedrooms, “you want to make sure the lighting sets a mood,” Hill-Mattauszek says. “When you walk into the space, you don’t want to hit yourself with an interrogation light.” To that end, both Hill-Mattauszek and Underwood recommend dimmer switches or plug-in attachments. If they are not available, “a three-way bulb works nicely to control the level of light in a space,” Underwood says.

Table lamps are a great option in the bedroom, but you can also go for wall sconces or pendant lights, Underwood says.

And don’t use just any lightbulbs. Underwood prefers LED bulbs, because they last longer; she looks for bulbs between 2,700 and 3,000 lumens. “That gives you a warm glow, and it’s not too cold or hard.” If you’re a reader, she recommends a lamp with at least 40 watts positioned so it directs the light onto your reading surface.

As long as your lamps are a similar size, they don’t have to match, Hill-Mattauszek says, adding that placement is one of the most important factors here. “You want to have something that’s at your fingertips, so you can turn it on and off with ease from your bed.”