When it comes time to sell your home, you’ll want to do all you can to ensure that it not only sells in the shortest amount of time, but that it also fetches top dollar.

What are buyers looking for? While the must-haves may vary depending on the area, some general guidelines can help savvy sellers garner the offer they’re looking for. Here are some top tips.

Perform basic repairs. Most potential buyers see even the smallest items as worry, work and money. A savvy seller will be best served removing that worry.

Deep clean. Many potential buyers see dirt and grime as a sign of a house that may be in poor condition.

Highlight your home’s best features. Perhaps it has a gorgeous view, wood molding or a shiny new floor you wish to have stand out. Reveal, don’t conceal.

Neutralize. Many potential buyers are turned off by personal colors.

Clear the clutter. From too much furniture to odds and ends, be sure to purge before placing your house on the market.

Add light. If you have lots of windows, that’s a plus. If you don’t, adding lots of light can go a long way. Most buyers prefer spaces that are light-filled.

Remove carpet, if possible. Most buyers prefer hardwood flooring over carpet.

Hire a professional stager. Staging involves showcasing a home so it appeals to the most potential buyers. It’s a powerful marketing and selling tool.

Paint. If you spend money on nothing else to sell your home, this is the one must-do.

Shop your competition. Most potential buyers will not just come to see your home, they will shop other similar properties. You will want to make sure your property stands out in a crowd.