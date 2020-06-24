Trip to the local pool out of the question? There are other ways to stay wet and cool, even without diving board access. Here are a few ideas for watery backyard fun — for children and adults — that don’t require installing a pool.

Turn your hose into a sprinkler

To create your own sprinkler, Malva Gasowski, a parenting coach from Toronto, suggests modifying a hollow pool noodle. Plug up one end and poke some holes through the sides. Then put your hose inside the open end and turn it on. “If you hang that from the tree, you’ll have a pool-noodle sprinkler,” she said. It’s also an impromptu outdoor shower, if you want to bring some biodegradable soap outside too.

Fill up some water balloons

For some good old-fashioned fun, organize a water balloon fight. To add some strategy to it, give each child a bucket with the same number of water balloons. Then let them at each other. It’s sort of capture the flag, sort of paintball, definitely dodge ball. At the end, each direct hit counts for a point.

You could also do a water-balloon piñata. This is about as simple as it sounds: Fill a balloon almost to bursting, and then let everyone take a whack.

Or fill a few. Divide your family into two teams, stationed at either end of a string of water balloons, each person spaced about a foot apart. Each team member gets one whack to burst one balloon. The winner is whoever reaches the middle first.

Or try a balloon toss. After each successful catch, take a step back. After each drop, the participants have to take two steps forward. Give each player a spot 15 feet away from the starting point that they are trying to reach. They’ll have to work to cross their finish lines together.

Balloons, though, aren’t the most sustainable product. If you’re looking for a more green option, let them throw sponges. They’ll still get wet, so who cares? If you want to add a little pizazz, make sponge water bombs by cutting chore sponges into strips and binding them in the middle with fishing line so they look like flowers.

Set up a Slip ’N Slide

You could shell out for a real one. They run about $70.

Or you could make your own. For a basic sliding surface, all you need is scissors, a few garbage bags, a hose and some tear-free baby shampoo or biodegradable liquid soap such as Dr. Bronner’s. If there’s any sort of hill on your property, lay the bags out there. But before you do, make sure there aren’t any rocks or sticks that could bump your child in the wrong way.

The shampoo or liquid soap helps grease the plastic. Mix a few capfuls with a bucket of water and splash it over the plastic. Turn the hose on low, and have a ball.

Amity Messett, who lives in Sauquoit, New York, has 10 children, ages 6 to 29. She and her husband first made their own Slip ’N Slide when they renewed their wedding vows a few years back. She said the adults had more fun with it after the ceremony than the kids did.

She kept the high-grade plastic and reuses it, year after year. Their slide is 6 millimeters thick and 50 feet long.

Older children can surf on their bellies. Younger kids might have more fun on a pool float. “You just sit them on it, give them a push, and they have so much fun,” she said. “It’s kind of like a carnival ride. ”

Go for the hard stuff

If your child is science-minded, try for some ice archaeology.

Kate Terry, an entrepreneur who lives in the Boston suburbs, froze dinosaur toys in quart-size yogurt containers for her 7-year-old daughter, then let her excavate the plastic animals.

“The traditional schooling has just been really hard during the pandemic,” said Terry. “So we’ve been trying to follow her interests.”

Samara Kamenecka has two toddlers in Madrid. Now that they are allowed outside, she makes ice chalk by mixing washable paint and water in small paper cups. She inserts Popsicle sticks and puts them in the freezer. Her children can then “paint” the driveway or sidewalk.

Run a water bucket race

This a good one to try with another family — you can play together and still stay socially distant.

Have each family line up, facing each other from 6 feet apart. Put a full bucket at one end of each line and an empty one on the other. Each family member gets a cup. Transfer the water by pouring, cup to cup, down the line. Compete on time and accuracy. You get points for finishing first, but whoever has more water in the once-empty bucket by the end wins. Measure with a yardstick so there’s no cheating.

If you have older kids, you can make it more challenging. Melissa Scatena, the chief executive of Scattered Solutions, an online learning platform for children, suggests cutting a hole in the bottom of each cup. That way, speed matters even more.

“Everyone gets wet and it ends up being a race,” said Scatena, who lives in Philadelphia. “It’s something you can do with your neighbors.”

