Hardscaping is the framework and foundation of your yard. Encompassing paths, patios and decks, walls, garden beds and built-in benches, it sets the tone and style for your outdoor living space — even more than plants or furniture.

Several factors come into play when choosing your hardscape materials, including style, formality, maintenance and cost. Some materials are inherently more relaxed and informal — these are usually the ones closest to their natural form, such as bark chip paths, flagstone pavers and dry-laid stone walls.

At the other side of the spectrum are gravel paths, herringbone brick paving and pebble-mosaic walls. Wood, and its look-alike composites, lean natural but can be used in modern settings, too. Concrete, too, is a shapeshifter — it can look casual or edgy depending on the form and surroundings.

Consider the style of your home to find a match that fits. A Craftsman, or a modern take on one, will blend happily with natural materials given an artistic twist. Brick and wood are both Craftsman- and cottage-core-friendly. For midcentury-modern homes, opt for simple materials with clean lines, like concrete and bluestone pavers.

“If it’s a formal-type house, I want the hardscape to reflect the house,” say Seattle-based landscape designer Lisa Port, of Banyon Tree Design Studio. If it’s a modern, contemporary box I might choose something more contemporary like concrete.”

Paths and pavers

A path with loose paving feels relaxed and offers a sensual feel underfoot. Gravel and bark are the most common materials for this style, but you can also use recycled rubber or crushed oyster shells (ShellScapes is a local provider).

Advertising

Gravel encourages drainage and can be planted in for a naturalistic effect; opt for plants that like drier conditions, like bulbs, alpine plants and herbs.

The softer materials of bark and rubber are great for play areas for kids and dogs, however they will need more regular weeding. All of the materials will need replenishing every few years to varying degrees. Bark chips and oyster shells break down faster than gravel, but they do more to nourish the soil.

Port saves loose paving for the backyard, preferring to use poured concrete or bluestone paving on main pathways to the door or driveway. “I tend to want a more solid surface. If you end up with an uneven surface or it’s poorly installed, it can be a tripping hazard,” she says.

Pavers can be made of concrete or natural stone, such as bluestone or flagstone. Flagstone is has a curvy, irregular shape, giving it a less formal feel, though it is one of the more expensive options.

“Natural stone like flagstone is more expensive [than pavers]. Materials and labor cost more, and it can be higher maintenance,” says Mark Gile, co-owner of In Harmony Sustainable Landscapes, which serves the Seattle area.

The tighter the joints, the less maintenance there will be in terms of weeding. Pavers can be set on a sand base or mortared in. For sand-set patios, you’ll occasionally need to reapply a bit of sand. Mortaring adds cost to the project, but it lasts longer and prevents more weeds. If you prepare the site well by using polymeric sand, however, you can proactively inhibit weeds and the need for herbicides, Gile says.

Advertising

Using mortar between joints costs more than setting pavers in sand, and also has another downside: It makes the surfaces less permeable, which is an issue in our area. Soil helps remove toxins before groundwater reaches the Puget Sound. On impermeable surfaces, rains become surface runoff, picking up fertilizers, road chemicals and herbicides that get into our waterways.

“In our region, we want to have water permeating the soil and draining on-site if possible, so we are not filling up our storm sewers, with water running into ditches or your neighbor’s property,” says Port. “Having water drain on-site is better. It replenishes the aquifer and cleans the water through biofiltration through the soil and plant uptake.”

Concrete is the lowest-cost material for paving, and requires little maintenance in terms of weeding, but it is also the least permeable. It can be poured into sinuous walls or paths, textured and cut into pavers, as well as stained a rainbow of colors.

While there are pervious concrete options, Gile is not a fan. “It isn’t really attractive — it can get filled with silt and debris,” he says.

Decks and patios

Most decks and patios in the Pacific Northwest are wood — typically cedar — but wood can be a challenge to maintain in our wet winters. Left to its own devices, cedar, teak and ipe will age to a silvery gray. If you want to maintain the tawny glow your deck had the day it was installed, you’ll need to stain it every couple of years, depending on sun exposure.

Then there’s the integrity. The rain will wear the wood over time, necessitating a rebuild within 10–15 years.

Advertising

Composite wood, such as Trex, is a blend of sawdust and recycled plastic that shrugs off the rain and never needs restaining. It costs significantly more than wood, however; Gile estimates about 30% more.

Both wood and wood composite can attract moss, Port notes, so they may not be the best flooring for shady patios or paths.

For raised beds, Gile uses juniper timbers or weather steel. Juniper’s oils make it naturally pest- and rot-resistant, and it’s an eco-friendly choice because juniper is threatening native sagebrush biomes in Oregon, he says. “It’s really gotten expensive, now that everybody’s caught on. It weathers better than cedar — it’ll fade, but last many, many years,” Gile says.

Weathered steel costs more than juniper, Gile says, but creates a “lifetime planter.”