Stumped how to best lay out a room? Not sure of the best sofa for your space?

Proper furniture arrangement can often be the key to how successfully a room comes together. Whether your room is cramped, long and narrow, oversized or something in between, choosing the proper size and style of sofa can play a pivotal role in how well the room functions.

Here are some tips on what to look for in a sofa and how to position it.

Do

1. Choose a neutral-colored upholstery fabric if looking to select a piece that can be mixed and matched well with a range of colors.

2. Place a sofa along a long wall to make narrow spaces feel wider.

3. Choose a sofa of the appropriate size and scale for your room.

4. Experiment with extending a sofa by putting various sectional pieces together, such as a one-arm sofa with a chaise.

5. Choose the large pieces for a space before smaller pieces. For example, choose your sofa before your side tables.

Don’t

1. Overstuff a room with too much furniture, or too large of a couch.

2. Block entry points or circulation paths. Allow flow within a room.

3. Choose overly trendy colors for your main furniture pieces, such as a sofa.

4. Feel obligated to stick to residential fabrics. Commercial- and hospitality-grade fabrics are often the choice of interior designers looking for an attractive yet durable choice for high-traffic areas.

5. Forget to pay attention to the details, such as if a sofa is made of durable materials like solid hardwood and if its legs are of high quality.