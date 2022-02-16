Whoever came up with the saying “things get worse before they get better” just may have been in the middle of a remodeling project.

With blocked-off rooms, tools and materials taking up space, and workers coming and going, your once-peaceful home can feel like, well, a construction zone. But with a plan, an organized process and careful preparation, you can keep your household humming and everyone relatively happy. Follow these steps to make the remodeling experience smoother and less stressful.

Keep it clean

Before the project begins, establish with your contractor how you’ll work together to keep your home as clean and organized as possible, and be sure to include these steps in your contract.

As the homeowner, you can take fundamental steps, like putting down plastic sheeting and covering furniture, to protect items and make cleanup easier.

You and your contractor should also determine who’s responsible for cleanup at the end of the project.

Keep communication strategic

While it’s good to communicate with your building crew, it’s also important to respect the chain of command and avoid micromanaging. A friendly wave, quick chat or — bonus — a box of fresh donuts is great, but don’t distract the crew to the point that you delay the process.

If you have concerns about the work, route them through the person in charge, who can disseminate them to those who need to know.

Be accommodating

Help keep the project running smoothly by creating an optimal environment in partnership with the lead contractor. Keep the crew working in your home all day comfortable with a plan for lunch breaks, water and restrooms.

If possible, create a dedicated staging area in your home for your contractors to store tools and materials so they can grab them and hit the ground running each morning.

Make a plan for your everyday needs

If your renovation job will put key rooms out of commission, plan for how you’re going to adjust. If you’re temporarily going from two bathrooms down to one, prepare for some traffic management. And if your kitchen will be unavailable while work is underway, create low-effort meals ahead of time (or use it as the perfect excuse to order take-out for the duration of the job).

Hire a professional cleaner

The general contractor often handles the major cleanup after a renovation, but they usually don’t perform a final deep-clean. Consider hiring a cleaning professional to complete this thorough post-construction cleaning once work is complete to make it feel like the brand-new space it is. Post-construction cleanup generally costs between 10 and 50 cents per square foot, and the average job tends to cost about $450. This will vary based on the extent of the renovation.

