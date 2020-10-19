Q: I live in a duplex with no easy way to install a mainline water filter in my unit. I want to filter my kitchen sink and shower water. I can put a faucet filter under my sink, but I’m confused about the shower stall. Any install ideas?

A: They do make point-of-use (POU) water filters that hook up to hand shower setups in a shower stall. A POU filter is a good option: You can soap up with unfiltered water from the main shower head, then rinse off with filtered water from your hand shower. This way, you can target your filtered-water use to help extend the life of the filter.

If you have a hand shower, it’s fairly easy to hook up this type of in-line water filter to the diverter connection, and then attach your hand-shower hose to the filter connection.

If you don’t have a hand shower, you’ll need to install a new hand shower and filter setup at the same time.

Either way, adding a shower filter can be a clear choice with an easy install.

