As the pandemic lockdown closed in, Stan Bowen of West Seattle saw a way through it using his home’s two-car garage, which had never housed a car in his 12 years living there.

Aided by his collection of neon signs, beer ads and vintage video games, he created an open-air “dive bar” ready for social distancing.

Bowen has a soft spot for dive bars, and says the double whammy of the pandemic and the West Seattle Bridge closure shuttered some of his favorite North Admiral and California Junction watering holes. So now, if the garage door is open, neighbors know some fun is on tap.

“I wanted a place where people could hang out with plenty of airflow,” says Bowen. “It was very important during COVID for my mental well-being. For me, it’s almost like I put an addition onto the house with more usable space.”

Garages sometimes struggle for respect. In the older, denser neighborhoods of Seattle, some garages are not even wide enough for modern-day cars, nulling their former use. But rather than becoming an oversized junk drawer, garages can extend your living space — and it doesn’t take a full remodel to get the benefit.

Over the past two years, the pandemic’s unique challenges drove Bowen and others in the Seattle area to find fun and creative ways to re-think these bonus spaces — and they may inspire you to look at your garage in a whole new way.

A pub of one’s own

As renovations go, Bowen’s bar-themed garage upgrade was low-budget. Half of the 20-by-20-foot space is roped off to contain bikes and garden tools. Bowen snagged a commercial refrigerator from a brewery that was upgrading, and most of the decor came from, appropriately, garage sales. A few bar stools, a rug and string lights complete the scene.

A friend donated a 55-inch television, enabling Seahawks watch parties. A propane heater makes the space usable almost year-round.

For Bowen, the major benefits of a home bar are that you can make your own rules and it saves money.

“If you go out, with beers up to $7 a pint, after hiring a babysitter, it’s easy to spend $60. I can easily buy a bunch of beer for buddies for less than that,” he says.

A typical Bowen garage gathering ranges from five to 15 people. The space is also used by his kids, aged 10 and 7, to host movie nights and play old-school Nintendo games. In the evenings, adults stop by, invited by the glow of the garage.

“It’s a nice respite to be able to have beers or wine and hang out under the glow of Christmas lights in a garage,” Bowen says.

From classroom to ‘any and all’ room

Meanwhile, in Phinney Ridge, John Shikella converted his garage into a one-room schoolhouse for up to 10 second graders who were remote-learning during the pandemic. He, his wife Andrea, and son Jasper had been in the house since 2019.

“We had met a great group of friends through sports and built a community,” Shikella says. He teamed up with several families to hire a teacher to facilitate the remote-learning in his garage from about 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. through the 2020-21 school year.

The teacher coordinated the curriculum with the kids’ teachers at West Woodland Elementary and, according to Shikella, while the young teacher had been privately questioning his career choice before taking the garage-school gig, the hands-on creative experience ended up crystallizing his commitment to teaching.

Shikella cleared out as much space as he could and secured his tools. “Safety is always a concern; it’s important to keep sharp things away from curious hands,” he says.

Shikella then built 10 desks, and the group added a large whiteboard, some chalkboards and a snack station. During school hours, the door was open every day to promote air circulation, with a small portable heater for warmth. As a baseball coach, Shikella knows the value of stable blood sugar for kids’ mood and attention, and he convinced the teacher to significantly expand the snack station area.

Since the kids’ return to school, the space has evolved into a true multipurpose hub, made extra comfortable with a new 10-by-15-foot rug and a 240-volt ceiling heater made for garages. With a 75-inch television, water cooler, refrigerator, hockey table and popcorn maker, it’s part home office, part workout studio and part gaming center.

“The theme is ‘any and all.’ On a given day, you might find my wife on her Peloton [exercise bike], me doing some work and the kids playing on the Xbox at the same time,” says Shikella, a product manager.

A new family member, a 60-pound bulldog rescue named Ollie, prompted the latest addition to the garage: a mesh boundary across the opening to allow the curious dog to look, but not jump, out.

A place to play

Aley Mills Willis decided her sons, then pre-teens, needed some extra room to blow off steam during lockdown, and targeted the garage as the perfect space.

“We totally cleaned out, kept some storage, painted, added hang-out space, pingpong, foosball and a Pop-A-Shot,” says Willis, who lives in North Seattle. “It was awesome for the boys to have a covered space outdoors and see a few friends safely.”

At Mills Willis’ house, a classic, simple palette transforms typical garage chaos into a playful space that’s easy on the eyes. The walls are whitewashed and the floor is sweatshirt gray. A swath of curtains in a blue-and-white graphic print neatly camouflages the storage shelves along one wall. A coordinating denim-blue rug with horizontal white bands makes the space look wider, and a Moroccan-style star lamp adorns the ceiling.

Going even bigger

If you want to go beyond the cosmetic and undertake a serious conversion, it will likely involve permits, electricians and possibly architects.

Rob Saint John, principal of the Everett-based Better Build Inc. contracting firm, says garages have very specific issues to consider, depending how you want to use the space.

They are typically not insulated, and there’s usually no ventilation of any sort since they don’t have heat, says Saint John.

Garages are not usually fitted for overhead lighting, so an electrician may be needed, and installing a sink or toilet would require a plumber.

Adding a bedroom “is one way to add value to your home,” says Saint John, but you must file all appropriate permits with your city or county and construct it to code. Otherwise, like one person he knew, the building inspector may make you tear it down before you can sell your home.

True bedrooms typically require ventilation, a window built to allow standard egress and, preferably, a closet. Also, he notes, garages are built with a 2% grade for drainage, so unless you want to sleep on a tilt, the floor needs to be leveled, usually with a false floor.

Another issue is weatherproofing. “If the garage is below grade you may need to waterproof the concrete stem wall, because when you add heat, it draws in moisture from outside,” says Saint John. Also, some older homes are built with the driveway sloping toward the house — sending rain into the garage — so that needs to be addressed.

But the first step to your dream space, Shikella says, is fairly easy: “The best thing you can do is empty it and sit in it. Imagine things. What do you want it to be?”