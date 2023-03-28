With the arrival of spring comes a renewed sense of energy and joy, and what better way to celebrate the season than by incorporating playful and charming seasonal touches into your home décor? For me, spring décor brings the arrival of fresh florals and of course, bushels of bunnies. This is the Year of the Rabbit after all, according to the Chinese zodiac, making it an especially auspicious time to add the adorable creatures to your interior design.

Sprucing up your space with bunnies and florals is a whimsical way to create a fun and fresh springtime atmosphere in any room. Endless possibilities exist for incorporating them into your décor, from figurines and wall art to textiles and dinnerware. Here are some creative and stylish ways to bring a touch of springtime charm to your home.

There’s a bunny for every style

Although the origins of the Easter bunny are somewhat shrouded in mystery, one theory is the symbol of the rabbit stems from the festival of Eostre, a pagan tradition celebrating a goddess of fertility whose animal symbol was a bunny.

Wherever they come from originally, bunnies as décor are available in all forms. In varying sizes, they range from elegant white ceramic, to detailed and delicate bronze, to whimsical and wooden. No matter your personal style, I truly believe there is a bunny to match — which leads me to my next point.

Don’t fall into the trap of thinking anything will do. Take your time and find pieces that truly resonate with you. Those bunnies and eggs that you display will look a lot more natural and “at home” in your space if they stick with the style to which you ordinarily gravitate.

Once you find a bunny (or two) you love, it’s time to display it! If you are looking to create a sweet Easter or spring vignette with your bunny as the shining star, start by placing a large bunny in the center and add smaller items around it, such as candles, flower vases or even decorative eggs. You can also use bunny-shaped objects, such as ceramic bowls or candle holders, to add a playful touch to your display.

The center of your table

The season can bring a dizzying array of get-togethers, and the table is a fun place to set the scene for all the festivities during the upcoming months. For an effortless springtime table, I like to keep a main centerpiece and rotate décor and place settings around it. It can be as simple or elaborate as you like, and you can add different elements to it as the season progresses.

At this table, ginger jars, statement bunnies and greenery fill the center of the table, with dishes nestled among them. After Easter, brass bunnies might be replaced with little birds or other natural elements to round out the season.

This next tabletop proves springtime doesn’t have to be all about pastels. It takes a less expected approach with pops of citrus tones that pair perfectly with our beloved blue and white. White ceramic rabbits are the perfect addition; they look absolutely at home among the fine floral dishes and blooms, and their monochromatic color keeps the arrangement from looking too busy.

Easter and spring

One thing to keep in mind when decorating for Easter and spring in general is you don’t have to go overboard with décor — a few items can go a long way.

But I know some that take this time of year as an opportunity to start fresh with their décor — literally. If you’re looking to incorporate more springtime touches around the house, consider swapping out darker, heavier textiles like throws and bulky pillows for lighter and brighter options. Or, exchange a few pieces of art on the wall with something botanical and full of life.

Don’t forget the outdoors when it comes to refreshing for spring. Adding seasonal touches to your patio or outdoor living space is a great way to encourage use of the space as the days get longer and warmer. New outdoor furniture might be in order, or maybe a few new outdoor pillows will do.

Make an impact with tropical florals

Tulips are one of the most beloved flowers of spring, with their vibrant colors and delicate petals. These versatile flowers can be used in a variety of ways, from centerpieces and bouquets to wreaths and garlands. With their simple beauty and versatility, tulips are a must-have for any spring décor.

Incorporating bold tropical stems with delicate traditional florals is a great way to add dimension and interest to your arrangements. In this display, tulips, hydrangeas and drooping floral stems are the monochromatic base from which tropical greenery bursts. Monstera leaves and spiky palm fronds are mixed throughout, providing visual interest on all sides of the piece. The end result? Stunning bouquets that retain their refined traditional feel while still feeling fresh.