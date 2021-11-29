Q: I live in a cold climate and enjoy simple pleasures in the winter. I’ve been thinking about pampering myself with a heated toilet seat. Is there prep work involved with this job? And what tips can you give me about heated seats?

A: The heated toilet seats I’ve worked with were plugged in and required a nearby code-approved GFCI power outlet. In most cases, that means calling a licensed electrician to install the proper electrical supply required for your heated seat. So first get estimates for any needed electrical work, then decide whether to go forward with the project.

From there, depending on the seat you choose, it can be more or less a basic toilet seat change-out job. However, if you have to pay for a new electrical outlet/circuit anyway, I say get the most out of it.

For that, look into an electronic bidet toilet seat with washing and heated seat features. The upgrade will cost more, but you’ll end up with a top-level seat that can really take care of your bottom.

Ed Del Grande is a master plumber, contractor and author. Send questions to eadelg@cs.com.