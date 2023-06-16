Home security is a necessity in urban areas like Seattle, but you don’t have to sacrifice curb appeal or impede your property’s warm welcome by turning it into a fortress. We talked to a landscape architect, interior designers and realtors for tips to keep your residence secure, yet stylish with protection that isn’t obvious or off-putting.

Blend it in

Leah Schulz and Meredith Conley, brokers and owners of Agency One North Seattle, say it’s important to consider how exterior security items relate to the surroundings.

“Overly ostentatious security may create the exact opposite feeling for a buyer — a feeling of being not secure,” Schulz says. “Consider blending your exterior security features with your landscaping, and use subtle earth tones and colors.”

Rebecca West, CEO of Seattle interior design firm Seriously Happy Homes, says security fences are imposing, but breaking them up with laser-cut panels brings both style and lightness.

“You can even do the whole security fence with laser-cut panels,” West says. “It depends if you’re trying to keep people from getting in, seeing in or both. And one can always make a gate feel like a stylish part of the property, even though it’s a gate.”

Schulz and Conley consulted with craftsman metal worker Keith Leggett of 2K Metal Works in Georgetown to solve an entry gate issue for a sprawling home in Snohomish County.

“The homeowner wanted to maintain the gate, however, they wanted a more custom artist look instead of traditional vertical bars,” Schulz says. “When working with estate homes, blending security into the aesthetic may require custom craftsmanship. Leggett created custom privacy screens and gates, which double as custom art. You can even repeat the pattern on an interior staircase.”

Smile, you’re on hidden camera

Go beyond hiding your keys under a rock and integrate your security devices into your environment. Jen Szabo, director of Molbak’s Landscape Design and Construction in Woodinville says, “Security cameras don’t require a huge viewing window, just a small one at the right elevation. Get creative with objects you love which might also allow for a small view.”

For a small camera, Szabo recommends laser-cut screens that are ideal for privacy.

“A container with a wire obelisk or trellis might support a camera and a vine to soften. Just check that your lens stays clear and view unimpeded!” Szabo says.

Molbak’s has also installed security cameras as a base for a bird feeder on a tall pedestal.

“It’s a double whammy,” she says. “You can get intruders and support nature.”

Bird feeders with built-in video cameras, like models by Bird Buddy and Sharper Image, easily obscure the camera to double as a hidden security measure. Szabo also suggests tucking a camera in a wreath on or near the front door.

Becky Ducsik, principal designer at The Phinery, an interior design studio and home store in Seattle’s Greenwood/Phinney Ridge neighborhood, says “We always put a video doorbell.” She recommends Ring video doorbells at every exterior entrance to the house: front door, side door and garage.

“It’s small and nondescript and can be nestled in so you can’t see it. It’s something you can blend in if you put it right next to the trim work of your door,” she says.

One tip: coordinate interchangeable Ring doorbell faceplates with your home’s exterior colors.

“Get the face cover to match your trim work so it can be hidden,” Ducsik says.

Defensive landscaping

“If you have concerns about intruders in a certain area or under a specific window, plants can be a great deterrent,” Szabo says. “A few come to mind that no one wants to climb through: Japanese barberry has many fun colors like (orange rocket) and (rose glow), making it worth the thorns as a gardener. Nootka rose is uncomfortably thorny as well, but provides great northwest wildlife habitat.”

Ducsik says the company also leverages landscaping to provide privacy and security. Many Seattle homes in the Craftsman style have a front porch with a railing.

“Planter boxes with greenery on top of the railing create privacy and a visual barrier for people walking by on the street,” she says. “It shields the front porch and, of course, it’s pretty to look at from the front of your home.”

Bury the cable

Szabo notes that front porch culture, which has flourished in and since the pandemic, can lead to theft. To protect outdoor furniture, she recommends you cable discretely. Molbak’s buried a concrete block in a Seattle front yard to use as an anchor for outdoor furnishings through which the homeowner can secure a lockable cable.

If you’re not ready to dig deep, a security anchor, like those made by AnchorHog, is small and unobtrusive and can be easily obscured to not stand out amid your landscape or patio. Their devices come with a thin steel cable, and an anchor that can connect to wood, brick and cement as a secure base for your cable and padlock. It can be installed directly into the base of your patio and is available in powder-coated colors to blend in with the floor or surroundings.

Looking out

“Developing the right window treatments help with privacy and security,” Ducsik says.

She likes top-down, bottom-up shades, “which allows the bottom of your shade to pull up, bringing in natural light, but shielding you from the street.”

She says these work with older windows, as well as stained and leaded glass.

“We put in those shades quite a bit,” Ducsik says.

Let there be light

Ducsik also recommends Dusk to Dawn LED lightbulbs in exterior light fixtures.

“Lighting your house is a great deterrent for unwanted guests, she says. “These come on automatically as soon as it gets dark and come in variety of temperatures so you can adjust the mood of light on your exterior.”

The devices work with a variety of fixtures, including hanging pendants or sconces.

“You never even have to think about it, she says. “If you’re on vacation, they go on and off and look like someone’s home. They are also very energy efficient.”

Motion sensor lights on the side of the house are also a great idea to add, Ducsik suggests, and they don’t require hardwiring.

“They are battery-operated and easy to install. Getting those lights to pop on when they sense motion in your side yard is huge,” she says.

For maximum aesthetic, she tries to select a casing that matches the house.

“If you have a house with white trim, get a white light fixture,” Ducsik says. “We don’t want the security features to distract from the look and feel of the home.”