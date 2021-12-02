Unlike clothes, holiday gifts for the home always fit.

Whether your recipient is still staying home more than usual or just cozying up inside, away from the cold and rain, they will appreciate these home-centric gift ideas intended to help them relax, focus on the little things and embrace the merry.

Go for the gold

Inspire hope that we just might be headed out of these dark days into a brighter new year and bring a shiny outlook into their home decor with gilded gifts reflecting the return of a golden age.

Hemleva Hanging Himmeli: Himmeli (from the Swedish word “himmel,” meaning sky or heaven) are Finnish ornaments traditionally made of reeds or straw that are suspended above the dinner table during the holiday season to bring a good crop in the coming year. This locally made, modern, minimalist version comes in a brass prism, diamond or teardrop shape with a leather hanging strap. They are perfectly sized to hold an air plant to adorn the home year-round. $12–$52 at The Handmade Showroom (downtown) and hemleva.com

Lexon USA Twins Mino Bluetooth Speakers: Small enough to fit in the palm of their hand, these wireless Bluetooth speakers nonetheless put out six-watt stereo sound and feature a soft gold finish. A three-hour battery, remote button and built-in microphone that syncs to their phone allows for long holiday phone calls with family and friends. $50 for a set of two at Flora and Henri (Pioneer Square) and florahenri.com

World Market Floral Pop Party Cocktail Shaker: This new design in glass with a stainless steel lid harkens back to retro pad parties. The groovy midcentury geometric pattern and shiny gold-colored top will add fun to their bar cart and help them toast the new year. $20 at World Market and worldmarket.com

Room & Board x Cambria Halsted Small Serving Board: Reward your host’s hospitality with an elegant gold and quartz serving board that’s stain-resistant, scratch-resistant and ready to showcase nibbles, spices or odds and ends on a dining or coffee table. $90–$110 at Room & Board and roomandboard.com

Breathe deep

There’s never been a better time to help cultivate calm and make their home an oasis. These simple, minimalist home touches will keep them cozy with a cup of their favorite warm beverage and some deep breaths.

Fellow Stagg EKG Electric Kettle: This elegant electric kettle gets the water temperature just right every time for the perfect pour-over or cup of tea. An LCD screen lets you set the temperature from 135 to 212 degrees and provides real-time temperature readings. It also has a 60-minute temperature hold mode. A range of finishes and colors are available, with two Nordstrom exclusives: matte white or stone blue with maple accents. $159–$199 at Nordstrom and fellowproducts.com

ChefWave Artisan Series Pour-Over Coffee Maker: Lightweight and portable, this minimalist pour-over set is right at home in an apartment, dorm or campsite. A ceramic cone that delivers two cups of coffee sits atop a bamboo ring and slim stainless steel legs. Or they can detach the cone and set it right on top of their favorite mug. A set, which includes a matching mug for just $3 more, is also available. $30–$33 at amazon.com

Serene House Supernova Electric Aromatherapy Diffuser: Fill their home with calming mist in their favorite scents — just add water and essential oil (not included) to this beautiful diffuser. A built-in timer keeps it going for 60, 90 or 120 minutes and shuts off automatically for peace of mind. An attractive white ceramic cover casts soothing star patterns on the walls. $70 at Nordstrom and amazon.com

Farmhouse Pottery Fritz Woodland Incense Smoker: Inspired by traditional German smokers, this sweet little incense burner is made in the U.S. from American beech, maple, red oak and walnut in an adorable elven shape that blows relaxing incense smoke through its tiny pursed mouth. Fifty cedarwood incense cones are included. $145 at Nordstrom and farmhousepottery.com

The little things

Many of us have come to realize that it’s the little things that matter most. To that end, these small, thoughtful gifts fit into a suitcase, are budget-friendly and won’t undo the diligent decluttering of the last year.

Lego Collection x Target Silicone Coaster Set: Stacked in a wooden holder, this set includes four square coasters embossed with Lego studs in yellow, pink, orange and red. Part of the new Lego x Target collection, the set makes a playful gift for parents — and will match the Legos already strewn across the floor. If you can’t beat ’em, join ’em. Available Tuesday for $12 at Target and target.com

Watson Kennedy Small Horn Spoon: Gift big luxury in a tiny package. These handsome 3-inch horn spoons make distinctive host/hostess gifts and are perfect for appetizers, specialty salt or jam. $14 at Watson Kennedy (downtown) and watsonkennedy.com

Rose Apothecary Ring Dish: “Schitt’s Creek” fans who are still mourning the end of the series will appreciate this classy 4-by-4-inch catchall memorializing Rose Apothecary. Porcelain with a 22-karat gold rim, it meets David’s high standards and provides the perfect place for jewelry and other small treasures on the bedside table. $12 at Alair (West Seattle) and alairseattle.com

Ruby Farms Soap/Sponge Ceramic Monstera Dish: Handbuilt in Vancouver, Washington, this dishwasher-safe soap dish will elevate their handwashing and dish duty. The detailed monstera leaf, available in a range of colors, conjures warmer climes and tropical vibes. $30 at Sfingiday (Fremont) and sfingiday.com