Q: As our children grow up, our water bills are also growing. To lower water usage, I plan to change out the showerheads in both our bathrooms to new high-efficiency models. What performance options do you recommend for water-saving showerheads?

A: High-efficiency showerheads are a good idea for any bathroom because they save more water than standard showerheads.

Some municipalities require high-efficiency showerheads. So, check your local water use requirements to make sure any new showerheads you install will fulfill or exceed local guidelines and/or codes.

Your question raises a good point regarding high-efficiency showerhead performance. These generally have a lower gallon per minute (GPM) flow rate, so it’s important to get the most you can out of every drop of water.

For performance features, I like showerheads that include the following:

A wide nozzle pattern for better body coverage

Easy-to-clean, flexible water jets to decrease water deposits

Built-in “air-induction” technology

Choose the right high-efficiency showerhead, and you can enjoy a pleasant sensory shower experience while using less water than before.

