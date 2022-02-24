What’s the best heating system? Contractors have debated the answer to this question for years. I’ve been fortunate enough to have experience with several systems, so I can weigh in on the pros and cons of those I’ve come to know.

I grew up in Cincinnati. Nineteenth century homes built in the Queen City were generally heated with hot water (or steam) radiators. Some older homes had monster furnaces that worked on gravity. These furnaces would warm up air inside a round heating unit, and then hot air would rise through metal ducts into the house. Since cold air is heavier, it would drift down to the basement to be reheated by the furnace.

Newer houses transitioned to forced air systems, in which a blower pushes air up into rooms. For homes with both heat and air conditioning, one system can force either cool or warm air into rooms. Aside from regulating air temperature, forced air systems purify air in your home. They can also introduce moisture to the air should more humidity be needed, a useful feature for desert or other dry climates. For these systems to work best, supply and return ductwork must be properly sized and installed to ensure that all rooms are equally comfortable.

What about radiant floor heat? I have it in my home, and I consider it the best form of heating I’ve ever experienced. The entire floor of my basement is toasty warm. It’s magical to step out of a shower onto a warm tile floor. I have six different zones in my floor system, so I can save on the utility bill by programming thermostats to keep the rooms I use most warmer and the ones I use least cooler.

If you can’t afford to install subfloor heating, you can instead install a radiant heating system that uses sleek baseboard radiators. My house has both radiant floor heating and baseboard heating. Installing the plastic tubes that supply heat to baseboard radiators differs little from installing electric cables. Two workers can easily run all the tubing for baseboard radiators for a smaller home in just a few hours.

Modern boilers and forced air furnaces have modulating technology, meaning that their burners work like those on a gas or electric stovetop. When you cook, you can adjust the heat on each burner to suit the temperature needed — whether you need high heat to boil water, or a lower heat to warm a sauce. When part of your house cools and calls for heat, the boiler or furnace produces sufficient heat to satisfy the demand.

The most basic heating system you can install is electric baseboard heat, or plug-in portable electrical heat. There are no proverbial “moving parts” to this system — unless you count the numbers on your electric bill. The downside to these systems is that electricity costs can vary depending on where you live, and they can run high in many regions.

Heat pumps are a more complex form of electric heating system, and they can double as air conditioners in summer. Modern heat pumps are quite efficient — but, once again, electricity costs are a factor. Additionally, electricity is among the least reliable heating sources you can choose. The news regularly reports on thousands of people who lose power when extreme weather or other issues damage power lines.

Many of you depend on natural gas at your home, or if you live in a rural location you may require propane delivery. I depend on three propane deliveries per winter season to keep my tank full. What happens if there’s a national shortage of gas? How will you keep warm?

When I build my next home, I’m going to install radiant floor heating throughout the entire house as well as a wood stove as a backup heating system. I’ll stock enough firewood to provide a few months of heat should propane become scarce.

Tim Carter has worked as a home improvement professional for more than 30 years.