Q: I seriously watch how much water I consume in my home. I plan to replace my showerhead and remembered your article on wireless-speaker showerheads. My concern is that listening to music may extend my shower time and use more water. Has anyone addressed this issue?

A: High-tech wireless speakers that dock inside special showerheads can pair up electronically with your smart device to play your favorite music in the shower.

Even though this allows for a fun experience, most of these wireless speakers are still showerheads first, and they follow water regulations of 2.5 gallons per minute (gpm).

However, some states and areas of the country have restricted water usage to even lower levels (check your local codes). Many homeowners take it upon themselves to be water efficient, as well.

With that said, high-efficiency speaker showerheads are now available. If you shop around you can find speaker showerheads rated at 1.75 gpm. This is great news for water-conscious individuals who like to rock out in the shower.

