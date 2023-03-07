When it comes to spring cleaning, the No. 1 enemy of the home is dirty and difficult to remove — and it’s everywhere. That enemy is, of course, dust. And it begs the question: Why do homes get so dusty?

“Household dust is a complex matrix of components including dust mites, dust mite feces, bacteria, mold, pet dander, small insects, pollen and particles,” Ketan Patel, design manager of floor care at Dyson, told Better Homes & Gardens. “Dust mite droppings, dead bodies of dust mites, pet dander, and small insects are included as allergens.”

Invest in air purification

According to Home Advisor, how quickly dust collects inside a home depends on a few environmental factors. The age and quality of a home’s HVAC filter, duct leaks and humidity levels can all affect how quickly dust accumulates.

A great way to reduce dust buildup in the home is to invest in a high-quality air purifier. Purifiers with UltraHEPA, carbon and volatile organic compound (VOC) filters can eliminate dust, microorganisms, pollen, mold, bacteria and several viruses.

Clean those dirty carpets

Dirty carpets are often filled with dust mites, making them a significant cause of dust buildup inside the home, according to Kukun. The largest causes of dust mites and nasty particle buildup in carpets are pets and walking around the home in your shoes.

Regularly cleaning your carpets can have a significant impact on dust dispersion throughout the home.

Check for leaks

According to Upstairs Downstairs Cleaning, leaky windows and leaky doors can do more damage to your home than simply running up the electricity bill. Dust and pollen can blow into your home through these leaks, especially if you live off of a dirt road or in a dryer area.

Most hardware stores sell epoxy solutions to fill in door and window leaks, ensuring that neither your energy bill nor annual spring cleaning get out of hand.