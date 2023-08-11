Your home is a sanctuary. The goal is to make it as beautiful and inviting as possible. But sometimes, even the most stylish places have a few unsightly things that clash with a home’s aesthetic — many of which get regular use. Whether it’s a boxy TV in a space that’s supposed to evoke serenity, an electronic panel, unruly cords or go-to kitchen essentials, these can be a distraction from the overall look of your home. What to do about these eye sores that are vital to the daily routine? We tapped top Seattle-based interior designers for their best tips on how to hide pieces in your home in an aesthetic manner. We’ll cover a variety of methods, from simple to more complex, so that you can find a solution that works for your space and lifestyle.

TV as art

Interior designer Jennifer Gardner loves Samsung’s Frame TV for those who’d rather not have electronics as the centerpiece of the living room.

“It transforms from a beautiful piece of art to Monday Night Football at the flip of a switch,” she says.

For a streamlined installation, frame a niche in the wall behind the TV to hide the connect box and cords, she advises.

When mounting a television, designer Chloe Deane says to drill a hole into drywall so that wiring can be completely hidden. Or, if you use the aforementioned Frame TV, the wire is cleverly designed to be clear, which can be disguised behind a cabinet or piece of furniture.

Concealed, but accessible

Interior designer Tessa Kluetz Pernell of TKP Design says to conceal items that you still need to access, such as a breaker box, electrical panel, switches, etc., hide it with an art piece.

“Using a floater frame and hinges, attaching the wall-mounted frame to the art, you can easily access the item anytime and aesthetically conceal what is behind it,” she says. “If the item on the wall is thin, like an access panel or flush with the wall, you may only need the hinges and art piece and not the additional wall-mounted floater frame.”

The floater frame provides additional depth as needed, Kluetz Pernell says. Gardner suggests covering frames with wallpaper, whiteboard or chalkboard paint to create a message center or art piece.

“The end result is attractive and the hidden EC panel can be accessed with ease,” she says.

For all items gaming, sports and tech, you can create customized wall storage for individual pieces with products by HIDEit Mounts.

Matching outlets

We all need electricity, but sometimes an outlet takes away from the overall look of a space. Electricity is a frequency, not a vibe. Want to make your outlets less prominent?

“No one wants a bright white outlet on their beautiful navy blue kitchen island!” says Gardner. Lutron makes a line of outlets and switches in a variety of colors to coordinate with your kitchen cabinet paint choice, she says. You can seamlessly integrate your panel into your wall or kitchen space easily once you pick the right hue.

Baskets aplenty

“Placing a router, gaming console or speakers in a nice bin or basket in front of the outlet, and feeding the cords through the back, either through an opening if it is a woven basket, or making a small hole in other materials, is an easy way to hide the item and the cords,” says Kluetz Pernell. This is ideal under an entry table, desk or TV console table. “Some devices need a few inches of ventilation, so be sure to check on the specifics for your device when shopping for the size and material of the basket,” she says.

Cane cabinets, which are especially on trend now, provide ventilation for devices and beautifully conceal and store those items, Kluetz Pernell adds.

Camouflaged cords

Wall-mounted light cords, like plug-in wall sconces and those cords that accompany neon signs or TVs, can be fed through the wall to come out near the outlet and plugged in, Kluetz Pernell notes.

“If you prefer no holes, neatly clip the cords to the wall with cable clips and paint the cords or clips to match the wall paint,” she says.

When storing corded items in shelves, you can feed the cords through the back of the bookshelf or wall. With items where you need ready access to cords, lamps with dimmer switches, for example, place the cords behind books or décor.

Charging stations

Nothing looks messier than a bunch of phones and tablets — with the cords to accompany them — charging in full view in your kitchen. To streamline your space, Deane recommends building these into kitchen drawers to keep cords and clutter off the countertops.

An appliance garage

Have several gadgets in your kitchen, but lack the cabinetry or counter space for storage? An appliance garage can help. Deane does this for many of her clients so as to hide everyday appliances and keep them out of sight. Things like the toaster, blender, coffee maker and espresso machine will now have a dedicated place and space.

Cover it up

For larger families, an extra freezer is a must. But while it’s great to have an additional area to keep all that frozen food, the sheer size of it can feel overwhelming. Gardner suggests concealing it behind a pretty drape.

“The drape will add pattern and texture to the room when closed and provide easy access to the chest freezer when you need it,” she notes.

Out-of-sight laundry

Gardner says one of her favorite laundry room tricks is to hide laundry sorting baskets and drying racks inside cabinet doors and drawers.

Stashing stuff

For bathrooms, interior designer Emily Ruff of Cohesively Curated Interiors uses stoneware or marble canisters to hold toothbrushes and lidded canisters for cotton rounds or Q-tips.

“A tray to corral all your daily use items really helps to make the countertop not feel cluttered,” she adds.

From making your TV less obvious to camouflaging cords and electrical panels and outlets, these are just a few ideas to get you started in hiding unsightly things in the home.

The best way to find a solution that works for you is to experiment and see what fits your personal space.

Amber Katz is a freelancer lifestyle writer.