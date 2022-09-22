Q: I went toilet shopping and walked out with my head spinning after seeing all the style choices available now. I understand why so many cosmetic and flush system choices, but what are all these style choices about?

A: Let’s start with basic style choices, then work our way up to some of the newer toilets styles available in today’s market. I’ll also quickly mention what each style choice has to offer. This can help guide you on your next toilet shopping adventure.

One-piece toilet or a two-piece toilet: If you’re looking to save some money, two-piece toilets are usually more budget-friendly.

Elongated or round-front bowl: If you need to save a little space around the bowl, round-front toilets are a more compact-style toilet.

Standard or comfort-height toilet: If you want or need a taller toilet, a comfort-height toilet can be an uplifting choice.

Skirted or exposed trapway: Skirted toilets can dress up your toilet with smooth, flat sides that can be easier to clean.

Finally, you can even get wide-base toilets to hide floor marks and low-profile tanks to fit low-style places.

Ed Del Grande is a master plumber, contractor and author. Send questions to eadelg@cs.com.