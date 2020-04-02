Guitarist G.E. Smith, who played with Hall & Oates before serving as leader of the Saturday Night Live Band in the 1980s and ’90s, is asking $1.995 million for his cozy Florida bungalow.

It’s a short stay for the music industry veteran, who paid $1.68 million for the home last April, records show.

A block from the water, the coastal cottage is found on the north tip of Palm Beach, an affluent town on an 18-mile barrier island between Lake Worth Lagoon and the Atlantic Ocean. Mature palm trees and lush landscaping surround the secluded property.

Powder blue accents break up the crisp white exterior, which gives way to a single-story floor plan of 1,253 square feet. Hardwood floors line the living room and three bedrooms, while the family room and dining area boast Saltillo tile.

Three sets of French doors open to a covered veranda on the side of the home. Out back, a wood patio adjoins a swimming pool with privacy hedges.

In addition to his seven-year run with Hall & Oates, Smith has performed with Tina Turner, David Bowie and Bob Dylan. He’s released a handful of solo albums as well.