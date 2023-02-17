Take a look inside your closet and be honest. How much of it do you actually wear? How much of it do you really love? And how much of it doesn’t fit (and maybe even still has a price tag on it)?

It’s time to cull the closet, but don’t turn to your garbage. There’s a more sustainable way to discard unwanted clothing items and it’s better for the planet.

To start, Carrie Powell, owner of Method Seattle Professional Organizing in Bellevue, recommends first pulling aside your favorite clothes. Then, review and thin out what’s left. Generally, only about 20% of what you own is in rotation frequently.

“Everything that’s left, ask yourself why you’re not wearing it,” Powell says. “They aren’t serving you and they’re taking up space in your closet.”

Maybe it doesn’t fit anymore and hasn’t fit in quite some time. Or was a favorite, but it got stained. Other categories to consider editing: sentimental clothes, items you never reach for and special-occasion outfits you may not wear again. Get rid of the pieces that don’t make you look and feel fabulous, so that getting dressed becomes a fun activity.

“You should feel like you’re shopping in your closet,” says Powell, who became a professional organizer following a 30-year career at Nordstrom. “It should be a pleasure to shop in your closet. It’s not a pleasure if everything is stuffed in there.”

Before tossing clothes that have yet to live their best life, consider that textile waste accounts for 7.7% of landfill space, according to the Environmental Protection Agency. Landfills received 11.3 million tons of textiles in 2018, and most of that was discarded clothing.

Instead, we’ve rounded up community organizations in the Seattle area that can use your donations. Gently used clothes can help families experiencing homelessness, people struggling with addiction and disabled children and adults.

Big Brothers Big Sisters and The Salvation Army even offer a pick-up service for donations. You can log onto Donation Town (donationtown.org) to schedule a pickup.

Goodwill rises to the top of the list because it’s easy. Evergreen Goodwill operates 30 donation sites in King, Snohomish, Skagit, Whatcom and Kitsap counties.

Donations fund free job training and education for low-income people at five job training centers, two satellite locations and partner locations at community-based organizations. Between 2020 to 2021, Evergreen Goodwill enrolled 2,705 students and placed 468 people in jobs.

To donate: Find a list of locations and hours online, evergreengoodwill.org.

Mary’s Place helps move women and families experiencing homelessness into more stable living situations. It operates five emergency family shelters in King County. A team of mobile outreach specialists bring supplies and resources to unsheltered families.

Mary’s Place accepts clothing for men, women and children of all genders and sizes. Needs include: new underwear, seasonally-appropriate clothing, maternity clothes, raincoats, jackets, hats, gloves, scarves and hand-warmers. Backpacks, tote bags and fanny packs are also accepted.

To donate: 4521 6th Ave. S, Seattle, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Saturday; or 720 Blanchard St., Seattle, weekdays 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and weekends 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; marysplaceseattle.org.

Northwest Center was founded in 1965 by four Seattle moms whose disabled children were turned away from local schools. The organization’s mission is to advance opportunities for children and adults with disabilities. Those who donate gently used clothes to a Northwest Center Big Blue Truck or a partner Value Village, help fund services for people with disabilities including early support for infants and toddlers, inclusive early learning, transition services, vocational training and job placement.

To donate: Check online for Big Blue Truck and partner Value Village locations, nwcenter.org/dropoff.html.

Wellspring’s mission is to end family homelessness for good.

Donations benefit families who are homeless or at risk. Families can pick up free clothes and supplies for children up to 17 years of age. In 2021, the business helped 2,982 children.

Wellspring accepts new or gently used children’s clothing, and asks only for items you would be proud to give to loved ones. They only distribute clothes in excellent or like-new condition.

Adult-sized clothing that is appropriate for teenagers is also accepted. Socks and underwear must be new.

To donate: 1900 Rainier Ave. S, Seattle; 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays; wellspringfs.org

The Salvation Army provides free drug and alcohol rehabilitation for people struggling with addiction, and help building work and social skills. Donations are sold in Salvation Army thrift stores to pay for these programs.

To donate: 15403 Westminster Way N, Shoreline; 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday to Saturday; or 16705 Southcenter Pkwy, Tukwila; 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays; satruck.org to schedule a pick-up.

WestSide Baby provides items to local children in need throughout western King County. In 2021, the organization distributed 2,075 bags of clothing, a record high due to pandemic-related financial hardships.

They are seeking seasonally appropriate new and gently used clothing for newborn to 12-year-old children, new socks and underwear. Needed items are: rain coats, one-piece outfits (newborn to 18 months), pajamas, shirts, onesies, pants, sweaters, dresses and skirts. Seasonal needs include: rain boots, winter coats, hats, scarves and gloves.

Schedule your donation drop-off online.

To donate: 10002 14th Ave. SW, Seattle, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesdays; westsidebaby.org.

Big Brothers Big Sisters create and support mentoring relationships between young people and adult volunteers. Donated clothes and shoes of all types and sizes are accepted. Value Village pays Big Brothers Big Sisters per pound for those items, and the money goes to fund mentoring programs.

To donate: Find a donation bin near you; schedule.bigpurplebins.org.

Stained and holey clothes? Single socks? No need to throw it out.

Clothes and shoes that are too damaged to donate can be recycled through Threadcycle, a program of King County Solid Waste Division. Items can be in any condition except wet, mildewed or contaminated with hazardous materials. Acceptable items include: textiles that are ripped, torn, worn-out, dirty, faded, missing buttons or have broken zippers. Threadcycle also accepts used stuffed animals.

About 10-20% of Threadcycle items are resold. The remaining 80-90% is exported to other countries as second-hand clothing, made into products like wiping rags or recycled into fibers for new materials like insulation and stuffing.

Drop off locations for Threadcycle include: Big Brothers Big Sisters Puget Sound, Goodwill, The Salvation Army, TexGreen, Inc., USAgain and Value Village.