Gardens are magical places, sparking daily moments of awe, and the only thing that tops discovering that wonder is seeing through the widening eyes of a child. Experiences like feeling a worm wriggle in your palm, eating a cherry tomato right from the vine or watching a bee dig for pollen, invite a lifelong kinship with nature. As technology becomes persistent in our lives and climate pressures increase, forging such relationships is more important than ever. Also, the mental health benefits of working in the soil help kids and adults alike. Best of all, they learn cool stuff while having fun outside.

Gardens to live and play in

As a parent of three, Woodinville-based landscape designer Jessi Bloom, of NW Bloom Ecological services, loves incorporating elements of play and discovery in the gardens she designs, but rarely uses traditional sets and sandboxes.

“I talk a lot of people out of cookie-cutter play spaces because kids will outgrow them sooner than you know it,” Bloom says.

“I recommend ninja climbing equipment, outdoor musical instruments — anything that is a sensory-provoking item or that gets them to pay attention to what’s happening outside.”

Keep them physically engaged with rocks to jump on, ladders to climb or a planted herb spiral to run through.

“With the younger kids, it’s about getting them outside-curious, touching plants; with older kids, it’s about how can they take ownership of it.”

Dirty work

Not sure where to begin? Look below. Dirt holds a special fascination for toddlers and elementary school-aged kids. They can dig in a raised bed or put it in paper cups to grow seeds on a windowsill. When they find worms: gold.

It’s best to include children in the design process so they feel ownership of the garden.

“Asking kids what they want is the most important thing to help them feel connected,” Bloom says. “Anytime we do public or school gardens, we treat it as if the kids are stakeholders. I think really being creative is the magic of it — meeting kids where they are is wonderful.”

Bloom may ask, “What would the pathway look like if you were a bird in the sky?” and have them draw it. During a recent project, a child was reading a book series about fairies who took the form of plants, so she is designing a fairy garden with a moon gate. A dinosaur garden featured ferns and bold tropical foliage and the occasional oversized egg. In another, a broken tree became the foundation of a hobbit house that kids can climb through.

In planning your family-friendly garden, Bloom recommends starting with activities and foods everyone enjoys, while gradually increasing the kids’ involvement in plant care. It’s best to keep it fun instead of a chore. It needn’t be big or permanent.

Each spring, Seattleite Jamie Hood and her daughter Irie, now 3, reimagine a mini fairy garden in a raised bed with pebbles, glass and accessories, like a ceramic house, that come inside for the winter.

Even during the colder months, the garden is ever-present at Bloom’s house. Each full moon, the kids gather gifts from the garden — branches, stones and acorns — in a glazed bowl. In May, appropriate for the flower moon, the bowl is filled with spring blossoms.

For inspiration, consider these themes for your kid-friendly garden:

Gardens that feed you

Kids are much more likely to eat their veggies when they’ve grown them. A tripod made of bamboo stakes becomes a hideaway when wreathed in vines like green or runner beans. Themes can help crystallize interest, like the ever-popular pizza garden, with tomatoes, basil and peppers, but these are a bit more advanced to cultivate in Seattle’s weather. An easier choice is the “three sisters” garden, comprised of corn, beans and squash, which teaches about interdependence and delivers abundant harvests.

Kids love to snack on berries and growing them is less expensive than store-bought organic fruit. Perennial herbs, like thyme, rosemary and mint, are hard to kill, Bloom says. She likes the permaculture “food forest” concept of building layers of edible plants — such as ground cover herbs, berries and apple trees.

Gardens buzzing with wildlife and pollinators

Kids can help the planet while learning: watching bees communicate through dance, hummingbirds in flight (at 53 beats per second) and worms convert leaves and kitchen waste into soil.

“Creating (a) habitat for pollinators is one way for kids to feel like they are doing something that benefits others,” Bloom says.

For hummingbirds, Bloom suggests planting hanging baskets or containers with tubular/trumpet-shaped flowers, especially red ones, like salvias, fuchsia or petunias. “If you hang it in your window, you can watch the birds on rainy days,” she says.

Mason bee, butterfly and bat houses are commonly available now, but children can also build insect hotels of any scale using found materials, like twigs and pine cones.

Gardens that bring everyone together

Adults can join in the fun, too. Without taking up much space, Bloom says projects like chessboard pavers built into the patio or bocce ball courts offer multigenerational play for years of enjoyment.

Sharing produce or flowers with your neighbors also knits tangible connections. For two years, Aley Mills Wills, of Phinney Ridge, has grown a “sidewalk flower farm” with her 10-year-old son Milo. They sell bouquets through a pay-what-you-wish stand. Donated proceeds go to environmental charities. Last summer, they earned more than $300 for the World Wildlife Fund.

In Capitol Hill, on the corner of 21st Avenue East and East Galer, a “Wishing Tree” reaches its branches over the sidewalk, inviting passersby to stop on a bench and offer up their dreams on slips of paper. The house’s owner, Jane Hamel, laminates them and hangs them on the tree; now, there are so many wishes that they look like a canopy themselves. Bloom was inspired to use this idea in one of her school gardens.

More and more schools are adding growing space to their play yards, using gardening to support their curricula.

“One of my dreams,” Bloom says, “is to have master gardeners pair up with elementary schools and mentor kids about growing.”

Overall, in addition to the exercise, increased connection with nature, immune benefits, delicious food, STEM learning and worms, it’s about fun.

“Teaching kids to be gardeners can create a lifelong passion/hobby/career that brings a lot of joy to all ages,” Bloom says.