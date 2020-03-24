Actress Kim Raver of “24” and “Grey’s Anatomy” and her husband, director Manu Boyer, have sold their home in Venice, California, for $2.7 million, records show.

The offbeat two-story has a flexible floor plan, polished concrete floors and an updated kitchen. A light-filled den/family room sits off the kitchen on the main floor.

The master suite opens to a private balcony. There are four bedrooms and three bathrooms in more than 2,000 square feet of space.

Outside, the fenced and gated property has a fire pit, an outdoor shower and a small patio. The two-car garage, previously used as a bonus room, has a separate entrance.

Raver, 50, has appeared on “Grey’s Anatomy” as Dr. Teddy Altman since 2009. Among her other TV credits are “Revolution” and “Third Watch.” More recently, she had a role on the show “Designated Survivor.”

Boyer wrote and directed the 2015 film drama “To Whom It May Concern.” Last year, he directed the Lifetime television movies “Family Pictures” and “Tempting Fate.”

The couple bought the property in 2006 for $1.735 million, public records show.