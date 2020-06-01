Two-time British Open golf champion Greg Norman has listed his trophy ranch in Meeker, Colorado, for $40 million.

Called Seven Lakes Ranch, the 11,900-acre ranch sits in White River Valley in the Flat Tops Wilderness Area with sweeping valley, river and mountain views. The property, which straddles a section of the White River, includes a massive lodge, cabins, a saloon/dance hall, a shooting range and riding trails.

The 13,907-square-foot lodge, designed in log cabin style, features vaulted ceilings, a rustic bar and eight bedrooms. A two-sided moss rock fireplace bisects the great room, which takes in the scenery through floor-to-ceiling windows. The home theater is equipped with saddle-style seating. A lakeside stone patio extends the living space outdoors.

A small creek, ponds and seven mountain lakes are scattered throughout the acreage, which annually sees one of the largest elk and deer migrations in the Rocky Mountains. The White River, known for its trout populations, is home to multiple varieties including rainbow, brown and cutthroat trout.

Norman, 65, assembled the ranch property over the course of two decades and has used it as a family retreat.

The professional golfer and entrepreneur has 89 tournament wins for his career including 20 PGA Tour victories and two British Open Championships. He was inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame in 2001.