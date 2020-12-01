Even if you aren’t hosting a crowd for the holidays this year, you still can freshen up your space. After all, you’re spending more time than ever at home, so why not create a happy, cozy and stimulating space where you isolate.

You don’t need a full-blown reno, and you don’t have to break the bank to make a noticeable transformation. Shake things up a bit with pieces that really stand out. Look for big-impact pieces such as Ikea’s playful, portable Burvik side table with its sculptural handle. Or lean mDesign’s slim black metal ladder against a bedroom or bathroom wall to hold blankets, towels or magazines.

Here are a few ways to refresh your home, all under $50.

URI Table Lamp: The portable, rechargeable URI Table Lamp comes in three color combinations. Its oversize handle makes it easy to hang wherever you need light. $50 or $40 for members at store.moma.org

Ikea Dalfred bar stools: Ikea’s birch and steel Dalfred bar stools add an industrial touch to your kitchen. $40 at ikea.com

mDesign Blanket Ladder: Lean mDesign’s matte black metal ladder leans against a wall to hold everything from blankets to magazines. $36 at amazon.com

Ikea Burvk portable side table: Designer Mikael Axelsson’s portable side table for Ikea is light enough to lift with one hand. The handle is bent in a way that gives you a good grip when carrying the table. $50 at ikea.com

Hay Paper Paper Bins: These two-tone, sculptural Paper Paper Bins are made from recycled paper and work for waste or storage. $25 at hay.com

Dusen Dusen Everybody Tissue Box: The cheery, painted plywood Everybody Tissue Box lets you sneeze with a smile. $35 at areawear.com

Hay Jug: Glass artist Jochen Holz’s simple, graceful borosilicate glass jug for Hay instantly brightens your kitchen. $40–$50 at hay.com