Summer is here, whether we’re stuck at home or not. To ensure your fun in the sun has perfect sound, is well-charged and is stocked with perfectly chilled beverages, we compiled five great gadgets that can be used at home or as far as you’re willing and able to venture.

Ultimate Ears Hyperboom

The Ultimate Ears Hyperboom ($400 at ultimateears.com) is ready to party — even when your guests are a safe 6-feet apart — with the most powerful sound I’ve seen from a portable wireless speaker. Yes, it’s big, at about 14-by-7.5-by-7.5-inches, but a carrying handling makes the 13-pound speaker more easily portable.

With booming bass, is has a wide dynamic range to bring music to all ends of your yard or house. During my testing, trust me that my neighbors heard Jimmy Buffett playing loud and clear several houses away.

The USB-rechargeable, 24-hour battery charges in 2.6 hours, and the speaker has adaptive EQ so it reads the environment and automatically adjusts the sound to best fill the space.

With the latest Bluetooth, it can store and remember up to eight paired devices so playlists can come from many sources. A splash-proof IPX4 lets it sit poolside, and the BOOM app lets you customize the sound and more.

A top-side one-touch control button changes the music, controls the volume and accesses music services. Covered ports include a USB charge out, optical input, aux input and power.

Jabra Elite 75t Earbuds

The Jabra Elite 75t true wireless earbuds ($180 at amazon.com) deliver powerful and simply fantastic sound with innovative features.

The company’s new HearThrough technology lets you use a slider to adjust how much of the outside world you want to hear. It’s pretty amazing how easy it was to use and how well it worked in different environments.

The durable earbuds, with 6-millimeter speakers and passive noise cancellation in each side, are fully waterproof up to 1 meter, so workout sweat and splashes are not a problem. With the included storage USB-C charging case, they will last for up to 28 hours of playback, which is also aided by a low-power Bluetooth 5.0 chipset and an intelligent power management system.

Auto power on/off and auto pause music are some of my favorite features. Four built-in microphones make them great for handsfree calls. Access to voice assistants is done with a touch of a button on an earbud. There’s also an option (for an additional $30) to add a wireless charging case.

Kanex GoBuddy

A great low-priced gadget for the summer season is the Kanex GoBuddy ($4 at amazon.com). It’s a bottle opener surrounded by a USB cable with a standard USB-A port on one end and an Apple-certified Lightning ChargeSync cable on the other.

When the cables are not needed, they tuck away in the perimeter of the opener. The tangle-free cables extend to 6-inches and a carabiner clip is included for attaching the gizmo to a belt or backpack.

Pelican Dayventure Tumbler

Pelican Products — yes, the same company that manufactures elite, high-performance protective cases — has launched a line of rugged tumblers designed to withstand the rigors of everyday life.

The new Pelican Dayventure Tumblers ($20–$30 at pelican.com) are available in three sizes and five colors, with a sweat-proof powder finish. Each will fit 99% of all car cup holders and will take care of your beverage’s cold or hot retention.

They’re made with pro-grade stainless steel, and are vacuum-sealed and double-walled to withstand the bumps and drops of everyday life and to meet the standards Pelican is known for. A built-in loop makes for easy backpack attachment.

myCharge Adventure H20 portable battery

Portable power is a must when traveling, and there’s none more ready for sand, water and adventures than the myCharge Adventure H20 15000 mAh portable charging battery ($60 at mycharge.com).

With an IP 67 waterproof rating, it can withstand water to a depth of 3 feet for up to 30 minutes, and it repels dirt and dust. The exterior is built with a shockproof rubber finish, and a built-in carabiner keeps it within reach.

The battery has 15000 mAh, providing up to eight extra charges for the average smartphone battery. It can power wireless speakers, tablets, watches or anything else needing some power on the go. There are two built-in USB ports and 2.4A of output for power-hungry devices.