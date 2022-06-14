In this week’s column, I’m going to explain where almost all roof leaks happen, and how simple it is to prevent or fix them.

Most professional roofers will agree that a roof’s flashing is at the center of just about every leak. If you’ve never been up on a roof — and many homeowners haven’t — you might wonder what a roof flashing is.

Here’s my best definition: Roof flashings are transitional materials that connect a roof to something that’s not a roof. Here’s a partial list of things that are not a roof: plumbing vent pipe, chimney, skylight, powered roof ventilator, attic or room dormer, and a wall that’s next to and rises above a roof.

At each of these locations, you need to ensure water will not enter around the thing that’s popping up through or immediately adjacent to the roof. Master roofers centuries ago solved this problem: Castles, cathedrals and common homes had flashings, most made from common malleable metals such as lead or copper.

You may have heard in the news that followed the tragic fire in 2019 at Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris that the ruins were considered a toxic waste site because of the tons of lead that was among of the ruins. Sheet lead was commonly used hundreds of years ago as flashing, and it was present at countless places on the cathedral’s roof.

Roof flashings have come a long way since then. I’ve been using a plumbing vent pipe flashing for years that I believe outperforms the less expensive flashing that today’s roofers and plumbers commonly use. The flashing base is made from heavy-duty powder-coated metal, while the flexible boot is made from a silicone-rubber material that resists ultraviolet rays, which can destroy a cheaper flashing in just a few years.

One well-known skylight manufacturer I’ve worked with provides its own flashings made from aluminum with each skylight. These flashings are so well engineered they never leak — even in harsh storms. (Pro tip: If you live in a climate where water, snow and ice can build up on your roof, it helps to install a barrier material up against the sides of the skylight before you install these factory-made flashings.)

Years ago, tin-coated steel was the flashing material of choice for professional roofers. Government regulations have prohibited the use of this product, which has led to a rise in popularity of copper.

In my opinion, the best flashing materials are those that can be soldered. Certain flashing connections have to be folded and interlaced. This metal origami creates tiny holes where two flashings meet, and those areas must be soldered to ensure leakproof installation. I know of many old homes in the Northeast and Midwest where soldered flashings are still in excellent condition, even after nearly 100 years of exposure to various weather conditions.

I’ve posted videos on my website that demonstrate how flashings should be installed. These videos can help you communicate clearly with your roofer about how you want the work done, so you can be sure you and your possessions stay dry. Watch the videos at go.askthebuilder.com/flashings.

Tim Carter has worked as a home improvement professional for more than 30 years. To submit a question or to learn more, visit AsktheBuilder.com.